Signarama-Newark, DE Brought New Life to Praise Assembly with Dynamic LED Sign

The old digital display board was becoming too cumbersome for Praise Assembly church in Newark, DE, so they upgraded to a simple, cloud-based controlled full color LED sign from Signarama-Newark.

NEWARK, DE--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Praise Assembly is a multi-cultural family oriented church with the vision of: Leading people to a better life, now and forever. Located in Newark, DE, they have opportunities for all ages, interests, and needs. There are boys and girls programs, excellent child care, a tremendous and fast growing youth ministry and plenty of ways for adults to get involved whether married, single, divorced or widowed. Now, they look forward to sharing these opportunities as well as God's message more dynamically with their new full color LED message display provided by Signarama-Newark.

Lead Pastor, Michael Petrucci, stated, "We envision a church which is so full of the Spirit of God that its members are compelled to tell everyone about the joy of knowing Jesus Christ as Savior."

Praise Assembly loved building this church and reaching out to their community by sharing God's message on their digital message display, but over the years the display became worn out. It was very difficult to keep updated. They reached out to Sean Brown of Signarama-Newark for a new messaging solution.

Signarama-Newark recommended and replaced it with a 20mm full color LED sign from California-based manufacturer, Vantage LED, featuring a 7 yr parts warranty, 7 yr onsite service, and, more importantly, stand-alone cloud-based software featuring a free year of custom content creation; online access to professional designers who will make message content specifically for the church.

Brown stated, "We chose a LED sign because the existing message board was old and worn out. Coupled with the great warranty, onsite service, and lead time, we also provided cloud-based software with a year of free custom content creation which became a huge help from the beginning."

Brown continued, "Before my client even received his LED sign, he was creating and requesting content while also watching webinars to learn how to operate it. This allowed a 'plug and play' aspect of his LED message sign. These are just a few perks of the Vantage experience."

Brown also stated that Vantage LED was diligent. The sales team was very quick and responsive when it came to educating him about digital signage as well as providing a concise quoted solution.

Brown closed with, "It became clear to me that Vantage LED cares more about their customers than any other company in their field."

The partnership between Signarama-Newark and Vantage LED has provided budget-conscious and friendly solution for Praise Assembly. They'll no longer have to deal with letters or the weather when it comes to communicating with their congregation on their beautiful dynamic full color LED sign.

