Signature Announces Closing of Equity Financing of Flow-Through Shares

Signature Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:SGU)(OTCQB:SGGTF) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a private placement ("the Financing") of common shares ("Flow-Through Shares") issued on a "flow-through" basis for aggregate gross proceeds of $321,496. The Financing comprised the issuance of 2,473,045 Flow-Through Shares which were issued at a price of $0.13 per Flow-Through Share.

The proceeds of the Financing will be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses, as defined under the Income Tax Act (Canada) ("Qualifying Expenditures") in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the subject Flow-Through Shares, on or before December 31, 2017, for the continued advancement of the Company's Lingman Lake project. The Company will renounce the Qualifying Expenditures to the purchasers of the Flow-Through Shares with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2016.

The Company paid finder's fees including $22,050 in cash and issued 169,613 warrants to qualified finders in connection with the Financing. Each warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.13 until December 30, 2018.

Securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a statutory four-month plus one day hold period, which will expire on May 1, 2017.

Mr. Walter Hanych, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to have closed on this financing which will be applied to further delineating the gold mineralized zones at the Lingman Lake property."

The participation in the Financing of a "related party" of the Company constitutes a "related party transaction" as such terms are defined by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). Mr. Jonathan Held, Chief Financial Officer and a director of the Company, acquired 50,000 Flow-Through Shares at $0.13 per Flow-Through Share for gross proceeds to the Company of $6,500. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 available because the Company is not listed on a stock exchange specified in section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, and neither the fair market value of the securities purchased by the related party, nor the proceeds of the Financing to be received by the Company in respect of such related party's participation in the Financing, exceeds $2.5 million. The participation of the related party in the Financing was approved by directors of the Company who are independent of such related party.

About Signature

Together with the Company's four free hold patented claims and the twelve staked claims, an aggregate of 606.8 hectares comprises the Lingman Lake Property. The Lingman Lake Property hosts an historic estimate of 234,684 oz of gold* and includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-meter shaft, and 3-levels at 46-meters, 84-meters and 122-meters depths.

*This historical resource estimate is based on prior data and reports obtained and prepared by previous operators, and information provided by governmental authorities. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to verify the classification of the mineral resource estimates in accordance with current CIM categories. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current NI 43-101-compliant mineral resource estimate. Accordingly, this historical estimate should not be relied upon. Establishing a current mineral resource estimate on the Lingman Lake deposit will require further evaluation, which the Company and its consultants intend to complete in due course. Additional information regarding historical resource estimates is available in the technical report entitled, "Technical Report on the Lingman Lake Property" dated December 20, 2013, prepared by Walter Hanych, P.Geo., and Frank Racicot, P.Geo., available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

To find out more about Signature Resources Ltd., visit our website at www.signatureresources.ca.

