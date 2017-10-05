Signature Devices, Inc. Announces partnerships and new business from CEDIA

Morpheus to include Control 4 driver integration from Chowmain Software

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - Signature Devices, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SDVI) today announced that it has agreed to integrate the drivers written by Chowmain Software for Control 4 into the Morpheus platform and player. Chowmain, a premiere Control 4 Software developer, will also recommend Morpheus as a preferred media delivery platform to all their dealer network. "Dealers ask us how to implement a high end media server in their customer's home. We recommend Morpheus as they provide an easy to install and easy to use all in one platform that just works and is compatible with our driver for Control 4," said Alan Chow, president and founder of Chowmain Software. This integration will complement the existing drivers for Elan and Crestron which will make Morpheus one of a few companies with such integration opening up the platform to thousands of new dealers and installers looking for high end media players for their clients.

The company also announced that it has signed several country distributors. The company signed up and shipped out showroom units for distributors in New Zealand and Ecuador. They have also signed new distribution agreements with Argentina, Colombia and Chile and are currently in talks with new distributors from Mexico, Dominican Republic and Brazil.

In addition to ongoing negotiations with the above country distributors, the team is also working with a 100+ U.S. based inquiries generated from CEDIA due to the availability of the product in the U.S. for the first time. The company expects to close several regional distributor deals in the U.S. by the end of Q4.

The company will start shipping the new Morpheus Micro starting October 12. The pre-orders for the Micro player have been strong and it's now a part of every order that the company has receives. Innovo Technology also debuted a new product at CEDIA that was a surprising hit among dealers called the Morpheus Capture. The product is nearing its final development and will be available to ship by the end of the 4th quarter of this fiscal year.

About Innovo

Based in Irvine, California, Innovo Technology combines the best of the technologies underpinning the popular Morpheus media server, Tazerwear's AI Software, Truck IT's beacon platform with Knoton's hardware, infrastructure and software. The result is a company that blends custom software and powerful hardware IoT-interconnected devices. Learn more by visiting: http://innovotech.io/about/

About Signature Devices, Inc.

Based in Sheridan, Wyoming, Signature Devices, Inc. (www.signaturedevices.com) ( OTC PINK : SDVI) is a holding company with subsidiaries that develop Internet of Things (IOT) products through its subsidiary Innovo Technologies, Inc., and publishes diverse media products including video games and mobile applications through its subsidiary Graffiti Entertainment, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information in this press release includes certain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.