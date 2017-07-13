Signature Devices, Inc. and Innovo Technology Announce Cedia show exhibition attendance

Cedia 2017 is the only show 100% dedicated to home automation technology

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) - Signature Devices, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SDVI) today is announcing its attendance as an exhibitor at Cedia 2017 in San Diego, California.

Innovo Technology, a leading software and hardware development company, an official member of CEDIA, has finalized a contract to exhibit at the CEDIA tradeshow, the premiere home electronics and automation show in the Americas. The show is being held in San Diego, CA starting on September 5, 2017 and through September 9 with an expected attendance of 18,000 home automation professionals.

Innovo's booth number is 2845 and is located in the Innovation Alley of the exhibition. The company's CEO and team will be showcasing Innovo's products to prospective clients and partners. "I am really looking forward to this event. It's a great venue for us to show our products to US dealers and distributors and introduce the internationally successful Morpheus brand to the US market. It's a high energy show that will also give us exposure to dedicated professionals in the industry," said Mr. Azzam, the company's CEO. Innovo will focus on displaying a new generation of products including the Morpheus One, The Morpheus One Pro 4K, and the all new Morpheus Micro 4K HDMI 2.0 small form player. The company will also introduce its first neural network artificial intelligence feature set that will subsequently be ported for use across the entire Innovo product line. Innovo will focus on creating a sales pipeline for its products in the U.S. from the show to maximize revenue opportunities and strategic alliances.

The neural network artificial intelligence market is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2016 to $22 billion in 2022 according to Marketsandmarkets research. Prominent companies in the space have made significant investments via acquisition. Google acquired artificial intelligence company DeepMind for $500 million in 2014 to validate the need for AI in its core offering.

About Innovo Technology, Inc.

Based in Irvine, California, Innovo Technology combines the best of the technologies underpinning the popular Morpheus media server, Tazerwear's AI Software, Truck IT's beacon platform with Knoton's hardware, infrastructure and software. The result is a company that blends custom software and powerful hardware IoT-interconnected devices.

Learn more by visiting: http://innovotech.io/about/, http://www.thetruckitapp.com/

About Signature Devices, Inc.

Based in Sheridan, Wyoming, Signature Devices, Inc. (www.signaturedevices.com) ( OTC PINK : SDVI) is a holding company with subsidiaries that develop Internet of Things (IOT) products through its subsidiary Innovo Technologies, Inc., and publishes diverse media products including video games and mobile applications through its subsidiary Graffiti Entertainment, Inc.

