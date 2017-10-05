Signature Performance, Inc. recognized as No. 12 of Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2017 for Suppliers

OMAHA, NE--(Marketwired - October 05, 2017) - Signature Performance, Inc. has been ranked as No. 12 among healthcare suppliers by Modern Healthcare's 2017 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year's winner rankings is available here. Modern Healthcare published a special supplement featuring ranked lists of all the winners in conjunction with the October 2 issue.

"We are humbled and honored to be recognized as one of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2017," said Signature Performance President and CEO, Allen Fredrickson. "We have always striven to be the best the industry has to offer, both to our clients and our associates. This award would not have been possible without the amazing team that brings their Signature Performance to our offices every day."

Now in its tenth year, the award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

"A decade ago, Modern Healthcare set out to recognize outstanding employers across the industry. Now in its 10th year, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare has become the hallmark for organizations striving to be just that. It's gratifying to see how the program has grown," said Fawn Lopez, publisher of Modern Healthcare. "Our award winners can be proud of the role they play in elevating the standard for workplace excellence. These five-star organizations not only see higher employee retention, but also increased patient engagement and satisfaction and healthier bottom lines."

Signature Performance, Inc. was honored at the 2017 Best Places to Work Awards Dinner on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at the W Las Vegas. This is the first year Signature Performance has participated in the Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work assessment.

About Signature Performance

Signature Performance is an Omaha-based healthcare administrative and revenue cycle services organization. Through a unique combination of expertise, talent, tools, and technology Signature enables clients to experience premiere value that maximizes resources, drives revenues, and improves processes, all leading to greater results. Signature Performance is one of the few true end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management and Healthcare Administrative solutions experts, serving both healthcare providers and insurance payers. Since its formation in 2004, Signature has represented among its clientele some of the most distinguished healthcare providers and payers in the industry including Military Health Services (MHS), the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), health benefit payers, and commercial healthcare systems throughout the United States.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/2/11G146127/Images/IMG_5150_Exported-40f0491c22618036902e1f4590ab9f5c.jpg