Signature Performance, Inc. Recognized for Integrity by the Omaha Better Business Bureau (BBB)

OMAHA, NE--(Marketwired - October 23, 2017) - Signature Performance, Inc. has been recognized by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) as a 2017 Integrity Award winner. The 2017 BBB Integrity Award is given to organizations that demonstrate ethical business practices with key stakeholders including customers, employees and the community at large. The Integrity Award Winners were chosen by an independent panel of judges consisting of Omaha business leaders and members of the academic community.

"BBB's Integrity Award Winners have shown that ethics and integrity are core values of their organization," stated Jim Hegarty, President and Chief Executive Officer, of Better Business Bureau, Inc. serving Nebraska, South Dakota, The Kansas Plains and Southwest Iowa. "The 2017 BBB Integrity Award Winners join an elite group of organizations that realize dealing fairly and honestly with employees, customers and partners are central to profitability and growth. They serve as role models for all businesses located in Omaha, and the Better Business Bureau Foundation is pleased to honor them with this prestigious award."

Signature Performance is committed to providing an associate and client experience unlike any other in the healthcare industry. Signature's strategic focus on serving both public and private sector healthcare clients allows them to customize solutions and align employees' roles to their strengths to create a highly engaged culture.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the BBB for our commitment to Integrity," said Allen Fredrickson, President of Signature Performance. "To be the best at what we do is only possible by attracting and retaining the healthcare industry's leading talent. One key to achieving this is fostering a culture that is dedicated to our core values of integrity, passion, courage and respect in everything we do."

Signature is committed to offering its associates the training and resources to perform at industry best standards. Signature also encourages employee engagement and collaboration by providing a diverse, inclusive, and family-oriented work environment. Its offerings to associates include a holistic approach to wellness, recognition programs, scholarships for their dependents, along with in-house professional strengths-based performance and well-being coaching.

Being recognized by the Better Business Bureau highlights Signature's continued commitment to serve its associates, clients, community and industry with Integrity. For more information on this and other recent distinctions, please visit Signature's website.

About Signature Performance

Signature Performance is an Omaha-based healthcare administrative and revenue cycle services organization. Through a unique combination of expertise, talent, tools, and technology Signature enables clients to experience premiere value that maximizes resources, drives revenues, and improves processes, all leading to greater results. Signature Performance is one of the few true end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management and Healthcare Administrative solutions experts, serving both healthcare providers and insurance payers. Since its formation in 2004, Signature has represented among its clientele some of the most distinguished healthcare providers and payers in the industry including health benefit payers, Military Health Services (MHS), the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and commercial healthcare systems throughout the United States.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/16/11G146590/Images/BBB_Awards_Luncheon_2017-8ce303c2b096adc89f67851aed1ae750.jpeg