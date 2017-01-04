Signia Hearing Aids Named as CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Signia today announced that it has been named a CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree for two of its products, the Cellion™ hearing aid and the myHearing app. Products entered in this prestigious program are judged by a preeminent panel of independent industrial designers, independent engineers and members of the trade media to honor outstanding design and engineering in cutting edge consumer electronics products across 28 product categories.

Cellion, which is built on Signia's advanced primax technology platform, is the world's first lithium-ion inductive rechargeable hearing aid. Its high-capacity power cell is completely sealed into the hearing aid's housing and provides up to 24 hours of continued use with unlimited Bluetooth® streaming on a single charge. Cellion can also be adjusted discreetly from smartphones without the need for an intermediary device.

"It's no secret that consumers want the convenience of rechargeable hearing aids," said Scott Davis, CEO, Signia. "That's why we're so proud to bring the world's most advanced lithium-ion rechargeable hearing solution to market with Cellion. It combines all the benefits of wireless inductive technology on the outside with Signia's most advanced hearing technology on the inside. The result is an effortless listening, charging, and overall hearing aid wearing experience."

Signia's myHearing app instantly connects hearing aid patients and hearing care professionals. It allows patients to ask questions, complete training exercises, and more. Professionals can monitor their patients' progress and remotely adjust their hearing aid settings when needed. With the myHearing app, Signia becomes the first hearing aid brand to enter the growing mHealth field.

"Adapting to modern hearing aid technology requires retraining your brain to hear, learning new technology, and adjusting daily routines," said Scott Davis. "During those first few weeks, patients sometimes feel like they're on their own. The myHearing app ensures patients and hearing care professionals remain in contact so that questions and challenges can be readily addressed without waiting until the next follow-up appointment."

The prestigious CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, the producer of CES 2017, the global gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies, and have been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

Signia's Cellion hearing aids and myHearing app will be displayed at CES 2017, which runs January 5-8, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. A selection of Honorees will also be displayed at CES Unveiled New York, which features dozens of exhibitors and networking opportunities and runs 3:00-7:30 PM November 10 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York.

Entries are evaluated on their engineering, aesthetic and design qualities, intended use/function and user value, unique/novel features present and how the design and innovation of the product directly compares to other products in the marketplace.

Products chosen as CES Innovation Honorees reflect innovative design and engineering in some of the most cutting edge tech products and services coming to market.

CES 2017 Innovation Honoree products are featured on CES.tech/Innovation, which lists product categories, as well as each product name, manufacturer information, description, photo and URL.

About the Sivantos Group

The business operations of the former Siemens AG hearing aid division have been incorporated into the Sivantos Group since early 2015. Sivantos can look back proudly on more than 130 years of German engineering and countless global innovations. Today Sivantos is one of the leading hearing aid manufacturers worldwide. Thus the former Siemens hearing aid division, with more than 5,000 employees, achieved revenues of 835 million euros in the fiscal year 2014/15 and a reported EBITA (with normalization) of 206 million euros. Sivantos' global distribution supplies hearing aid specialists and sales partners in more than 120 countries. Particularly high value is placed on product development. To this end, Sivantos aims to develop into the world's leading company in the coming years with its brands Signia, Siemens, Audio Service, Rexton, A&M, HearUSA and audibene. The owners of Sivantos are the anchor investors EQT along with the Strüngmann family as a co-investor. Sivantos GmbH is a brand license holder of Siemens AG. More information can be found at www.sivantos.com

