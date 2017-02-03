Signia seeking individuals with hearing loss for internet documentary series

PISCATAWAY, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 3, 2017) -

Selected individuals will complete a hearing test with a hearing care professional, hearing loss diagnosis, and will receive free Signia hearing aids.

Series to follow individuals on the emotional journey of addressing hearing loss and discovering the joy of better hearing.

Signia today announced that it is seeking individuals with untreated hearing loss for a documentary series that will depict the journey of acknowledging and addressing hearing loss. Those selected will receive free top-of-the-line Signia hearing aids and professional hearing services, and will be featured in one of three videos promoted by Signia.

This nationwide search is seeking individuals who have symptoms of hearing loss, but have been hesitant to receive professional counseling or to consider hearing aids as a viable treatment. Whether by resistance to acknowledge hearing loss or avoiding treatment with hearing aids, the average person waits as long as six years from the onset of hearing loss until they seek help. According to MarkeTrak 9, a 2015 nationwide survey to people with hearing loss, the average age of a first time hearing aid user is 63 years-old, with a large percentage starting to experience hearing loss in their fifties.

"Waiting to address hearing loss means lost opportunities and connections -- to build relationships, participate in conversations, hear grandchildren, succeed at work, and live life to its fullest," said Alina Urdaneta, Vice President of Marketing and Learning at Signia. "With this documentary reality series we aim to raise awareness of this journey featuring courageous individuals who will help us explore the reasons people wait to get treatment, and to show how addressing hearing loss sooner can lead to a life that is better and richer."

Individuals who are interested in applying should visit: http://castingcall.signiausa.com/

