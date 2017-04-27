Significant Milestone Helps ORHub (ORHB) Deliver Cost-cutting Insight to Health Care Providers

Recorded data from 500 surgeries provides hospitals valuable information to improve operating room efficiencies

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - ORHub, Inc. ( OTC : ORHB), a cloud-based health care software-as-a-service company focused on decreasing costs and improving outcomes in surgical care, today announces that, via the ORHub platform currently used by two major hospitals in Southern California, the Company has successfully collected data from 500 surgeries.

"ORHub's achievement of recording more than 500 surgical cases is a clear message that our software is performing as expected and becoming a fixture in the operating room. We have been the system of record for several months without issue at two major medical institutions and will be announcing additional provider participation shortly. The data we have collected is providing valuable insight that is already allowing us to help identify user needs, non-value added activities, and value-based opportunity for hospitals. This milestone shows the robustness of our user-centered design and the focus we have on value creation for our customers," says Wesley Mitchell, Chief Technology Officer for ORHub.

By carefully collaborating with our customers on perioperative processes, nursing role needs, and the overall value chain for perioperative activities, ORHub has created a data network overlay that links information that is often manually generated or siloed in distributed systems. The addition of easy-to-use barcoding-scanning for products used in the operating room, user-friendly touchpad functionality, and notification to stakeholders opens an opportunity to measure outcomes and cost-effectiveness at a case level.

"In addition to reducing waste, and improving the efficiency of our customers, the information we collect is also providing actionable insight. As we evolve our services, we expect to drive analytics and deep learning capabilities from the volume of surgeries we digest through our HIPPA compliant cloud based infrastructure. This case level information will help hospitals control costs and provide value-based outcomes to their patients," says Mitchell.

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub is a cloud-based software platform focused on delivering value-based medicine in surgical care. The company enables all parties involved in surgical care to work together to organize, deliver, measure and reimburse in a single uniform process. This allows for significant decreases in cost and improvement in outcomes by eliminating non value-added activities, duplication of effort, and errors and omissions that result from siloed processes and poor handoffs from one part of the care process to another.

The need for ORHub is clear. Health care comprises more than 17% of US GDP at over $3 trillion per year. With costs rising every year due to an aging population and more expensive treatments, providers are under severe pressure to become more efficient and reduce costs from payers who are aggressively reducing reimbursements and finally moving away from fee-for-service and toward performance-based reimbursement. ORHub enables providers to thrive in this new environment by addressing the single largest segment of health care, which is surgical care. ORHub overlays numerous legacy systems with a 360 degree system that is a lightweight data network focused on tracking cost from diagnosis to discharge centered on treating a patient for a specific condition. ORHub has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; and Bellevue, Washington.

For more information, visit www.orhub.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Such statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and activities may differ materially from those estimated or projected. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated results include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the development of a new software product business.