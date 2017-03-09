Silexica Expands Tools to Support Automotive Innovation

Silexica demos new tools programming multicore vision application at Embedded World, March 14-16 in Booth 358 Hall 4

COLOGNE, GERMANY--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Silexica, the industry leader in multicore software design automation addressing complex, multicore platforms, today announced they have expanded the SLX Tool Suite to include programming support for multicore automotive applications. The tools are currently in evaluation with early access customers and will be available for general release in Q2 2017.

The SLX Tool Suite has been proven in many industry applications and is based upon discussions and work with major automotive suppliers and industry standards groups for the past year. Based upon this work, the company is now extending its software development support to automotive hardware/software system architects and designers struggling with the complex challenges of multicore applications. Designers experience increased efficiency in risk analysis, programming and code distribution with the SLX Tool Suite technology that includes: automatic parallelism extraction from legacy code, automatic distribution to heterogeneous platforms, and faster software/hardware design space explorations for future products.

"In our ongoing commitment to build automotive products that will lead to a safer, better future, we seek best-in-class tools and technologies to help us achieve our goals," said Bert Böddeker, Senior Technical Manager at DENSO INTERNATIONAL EUROPE. "Silexica's tools provide efficient programming of today's complex multicore hardware platforms."

"As we speak with brilliant automotive industry leaders, we understand that the complexity of programming and code distribution for automotive applications will continue to increase dramatically as multicore platforms include hundreds of heterogeneous processors and co-processors," said Maximilian Odendahl, Silexica CEO. "Our tools bring a new level of automation to this challenge while cutting development time and increasing efficiency."

Silexica at Embedded World, March 14-16, 2017

Visit Silexica at Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany, March 14-16, 2017 where the company will demo its SLX Tool Suite as applied to Intel/Altera FPGA-based programmable SoCs, where an embedded vision software application is automatically synthesized for and mapped to a multi-ARM, multi-Nios II FPGA design. The setup for exploring different design scenarios and the analysis of results will also be covered.

Silexica Supports the Automotive Industry

In January 2017, Silexica joined the Automotive Open System Architecture or AUTOSAR, a worldwide development partnership of vehicle manufacturers, suppliers and other companies from the electronics, semiconductor and software industry.

The company also participates in the ARAMiS II Project, a large-scale research project with a goal to create tools, methodologies, infrastructure and solutions for structured multicore development. Silexica is leading the work package "Multicore Tools: Parallelization."

About Silexica

Silexica was founded in 2014 and is the leading provider of software design automation tools. The SLX Tool Suite helps Software Developers and HW/SW System Architects to efficiently design and program multicore and manycore systems. Silexica is a privately held company with offices in Silicon Valley, Germany, Japan, South Korea and China. It serves a large array of companies and organizations across multiple markets and geographies. For more on Silexica, visit www.silexica.com