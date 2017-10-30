Silexica launches next generation SLX to match growing demands in multicore industry

COLOGNE, GERMANY--(Marketwired - October 30, 2017) -

Analyze, Optimize and Implement approach created to deliver multicore solutions in four key markets

New SLX.cloud version enables more integration and flexibility for customers with full C++ flow

Silexica further expands customer reach with new offices in the USA and Japan

Silexica has announced the next generation of its programming technology SLX to deliver the most challenging multicore projects in the aerospace & defense, automotive, wireless and embedded vision industries.

SLX now focuses on the three key phases of a multicore project:

Analyze: For absolute code understanding and to extract further parallelism

Optimize: To conduct high-quality analyses and automatically distribute your software

Implement: Precise guidance and planning for the final stage of transferring to multicore

For the first time, SLX will be available as a cloud-based version called SLX.cloud. The introduction follows a successful trial phase in the summer when over 100 software professionals signed up to test the technology. It includes the full range of the new C++ application flows from the latest SLX desktop version within a Software as a Service environment so it's as accessible as possible. SLX.cloud can be used on-premise within a private network ensuring your IP or software code is secure.

"SLX has been strengthened and extended based on customer feedback to match all the phases of a multicore project," says Maximilian Odendahl, CEO of Silexica. "No industry is as fast-paced and changing as quickly as the multicore challenges within them right now. We don't just have to keep up with what software professionals are working on today, we need to be two or three steps ahead with what is coming next. SLX.cloud provides a simple way to get started for professionals working on multicore programming challenges."

SLX is used by a growing number of customers including: Denso, Ricoh and Fujitsu. Since Silexica was founded in 2014, it has grown to over 50 employees and this summer saw offices opened in the USA and Japan (in addition to the German HQ) to better serve existing clients and attract new clients.

The new release sees SLX support applications written in a parallel specification for extracting even further parallelism and understanding system behaviors. Target specific applications can now run on-board in dynamic environments. For rapid prototyping, SLX has enhanced his existing support with the latest OpenMP 4.5 standard. Further automation was added to the SLX Automotive flow, supporting both AUTOSAR classic as well as bare-metal implementation.

SLX is available immediately for a free trial in cloud or desktop versions at: www.silexica.com

About Silexica

Silexica provides a programming technology that helps engineers to develop intelligent electronic products. The award-winning SLX technology, analyzes, optimizes and implements your software to master the most challenging product development projects.

Silexica was founded in 2014 as a spin-off from RWTH Aachen University and quickly expanded to become a leader in multicore programming solutions. A team of software experts in the US, Germany, and Japan work with market leading clients in the automotive, wireless and other rapidly transforming industries.