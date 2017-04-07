Silicon Legal Strategy Welcomes Former Orrick Associate Michael Hopp

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) - Silicon Legal Strategy today announced that Michael Hopp has joined the firm as a senior associate in its San Francisco office. Michael is the third new associate to join the team since January of this year.

Michael has extensive experience representing emerging growth companies, venture capital funds, and early stage investors, with an emphasis on equity and debt financings, technology transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and general business matters. Before joining Silicon Legal, Michael worked in the corporate groups at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and Fenwick & West LLP in San Francisco. He has also worked in product management at an early-stage startup.

Michael received his J.D. from the University of Michigan School of Law and his B.A. in history from Stanford University. He also holds an L.L.M in taxation from the New York University School of Law.

"I'm very excited to be joining Silicon Legal's team of top-notch, entrepreneurial attorneys, with its strong focus on client service," said Hopp. "Our clients -- whether entrepreneurs or investors -- are doing challenging and important work and I am thrilled to be part of the SLS team that is helping them to achieve their goals."

"We could not be happier to have Michael join our team," said Andre Gharakhanian, partner at Silicon Legal Strategy. "His experience is outstanding and the wealth of knowledge he brings to our team and our clients is invaluable. Silicon Legal's headcount is now over 30, and we are continuing to prove our footing, going toe-to-toe with Silicon Valley powerhouse firms in attracting top flight talent."

