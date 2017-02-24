Silicon Legal Strategy Welcomes Two New Associates, Stephanie Levin and Michael Young

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 24, 2017) - Silicon Legal Strategy is pleased to announce that associates Stephanie Levin and Michael Young have joined the firm in its San Francisco office.

Stephanie specializes in the representation of emerging growth and development stage companies, venture capital funds and angel investors in a variety of matters including entity formation, private equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and general corporate governance issues.

Prior to joining Silicon Legal, Stephanie was an associate at King & Spalding LLP's Emerging Growth Companies and Corporate Practice groups in Silicon Valley, where she advised startups and investors in connection with entity formations, venture capital financings, M&A transactions, corporate governance and securities matters. Stephanie received her law degree from Santa Clara University School of Law, and her undergraduate degrees from Connecticut College.

Michael works with early-stage and emerging technology companies, as well as venture capital and angel investors on a variety of legal matters, including private equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, entity formations, corporate governance issues, and dispute resolution. With his prior experience as a litigation attorney, Michael has broad base of experience in assisting business clients at all stages in their company's lifecycle.

Before joining SLS, Michael was an associate with Perkins Coie LLP's Emerging Companies and Venture Capital group in San Francisco, where he advised startups and investors in connection with venture capital financings, M&A transactions, and corporate governance matters. He also worked as a commercial litigation attorney at Perkins Coie LLP, with experience in IP, trade secret, product liability, labor & employment, and contract disputes. Michael received his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley and his undergraduate degree from the Indiana University.

"It's clear to me that Silicon Legal represents the future of legal services for the startup ecosystem," said Young. "They are shaking up a space that has needed it for a long time, offering high-touch, high caliber client service that rivals or bests what is offered by their big firm competitors. It's a win-win for clients and attorneys, and it's no surprise to me that the word-of-mouth on Silicon Legal from their clients is -- no hyperbole -- glowing. I couldn't be more excited to be a part of this mission." These sentiments are echoed by Stephanie, "The team and the clients are what drew me to SLS. Everyone here is skilled, dedicated, friendly and business savvy; I couldn't ask for a better group of people to work with. SLS's clients are at the forefronts of their fields and I look forward to working with such creative and innovated people."

"We're elated to welcome Michael and Stephanie to Silicon Legal Strategy. Their top-notch experience and dedication to client service is a huge value add for our clients," said Andre Gharakhanian, partner at Silicon Legal Strategy. "Silicon Legal is proving its footing in the market by continuing to hire remarkable talent -- across the board -- in 2017."

