System integrator now offering its customers Intel's newest scalable processing platform

BOTHELL, WA--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - Silicon Mechanics, a system integrator and custom design manufacturer that provides the expertise necessary to scale open technology throughout an organization, today announced immediate availability of Intel's new family of processors, the Intel® Xeon® Scalable platform, formerly code-named Purley. Intel's newest processing platform features a selection of Intel Xeon processors designed to scale with a business as it grows, from an entry-level Bronze processor to the Intel Xeon Platinum processor for maximum performance, hardware-enhanced security, and advanced RAS (reliability, availability, and serviceability).

"As a long-term Strategic OEM partner with Intel, we are excited to bring the Intel Xeon Scalable platform to our customers on day one," said Silicon Mechanics Chief Marketing Officer Sue Lewis. "Our customers have been excited about the expected improvements in memory bandwidth and performance, and through our close-working partnership with Intel, we are ready to help them deploy systems based on the new processors now."

For more than 15 years, Silicon Mechanics has built customer loyalty by focusing on each customer's unique infrastructure needs during the design and consultation process. Offering customers immediate access to innovative technology solutions like Intel's newest collection of Intel Xeon processors allows Silicon Mechanics to continually deliver best-of-breed IT infrastructure solutions and support. According to Intel, the Intel Xeon Scalable Processors family was designed for the widest range of key workloads, including advanced analytics, mission-critical applications, plus AI deep learning, and provides customers a new foundation for scalability with optimized features for compute, storage and network. It also offers users an optimized boost in performance, security, agility and efficiency.

The new Intel Xeon Scalable platform includes the following selections:

Intel Xeon Platinum processor: provides best performance, hardware-enhanced security, and outstanding business agility





provides best performance, hardware-enhanced security, and outstanding business agility Intel Xeon Gold processor: provides great performance, faster memory, more interconnect/accelerator engines, and advanced reliability





provides great performance, faster memory, more interconnect/accelerator engines, and advanced reliability Intel Xeon Silver processor: provides energy efficient performance





provides energy efficient performance Intel Xeon Bronze processor: provides entry-level performance





"Silicon Mechanics' support of the Intel Xeon Scalable Processors brings new levels of performance, scalability and security to our shared customers," said Jennifer Huffstetler, Intel's Senior Director of Datacenter Product Management. "Silicon Mechanics' focus on engineering excellence and its long history of delivering innovative, workload-optimized solutions is in line with Intel's mission of providing unmatched quality and value to our end-customers."

For more information about Silicon Mechanics and to review the Intel Xeon Scalable processor offering from Intel, please visit www.siliconmechanics.com/XeonScalable.

About Silicon Mechanics Silicon Mechanics is a system integrator and custom design manufacturer that provides the expertise necessary to scale open technology throughout an organization, from building out HPC or storage clusters to the latest in virtualization, containerized services and more. For more than 15 years, Silicon Mechanics has provided consistent execution in delivering innovative open technology solutions for commercial enterprises, government organizations and the research market. Learn more about maximizing the potential of open technology by visiting www.siliconmechanics.com.

Intel and Xeon are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.