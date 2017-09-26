Silobreaker expands its data coverage to deep and dark web by teaming up with Flashpoint

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Intelligence technology provider Silobreaker Ltd has announced a partnership with Flashpoint, a leading provider of Business Risk Intelligence with expertise in deriving insights from the deep and dark web.

The Silobreaker and Flashpoint partnership represents a union between technology and data, and of two companies with a common goal: empowering organisations to predict, detect and mitigate risk of all kinds by turning unstructured data into timely and actionable intelligence.

"We're delighted to partner with Flashpoint in what I believe is a major development for open source intelligence," said Silobreaker CEO Kristofer Mansson. "Flashpoint is a market leader in accessing unique data in hard-to-get-to places on the web, while our emphasis is on building technology that makes sense of any kind of unstructured data. Bringing the two together creates a powerful combination that can dramatically improve an organisation's intelligence efforts, both tactically and strategically."

Flashpoint's data is being ingested by Silobreaker's platform, where it is indexed and fully integrated for use across all analytical tools, visualisations and workflow features. When correlated with Silobreaker's open source data, this combination empowers customers to move seamlessly between the two data-sets in a single application, expanding their analyses to include both.

Flashpoint CEO and Co-Founder, Josh Lefkowitz, added: "While Silobreaker users can now benefit from access to Flashpoint's Finished Intelligence and Deep & Dark Web datasets, we can offer our customers access to Silobreaker's capabilities, namely hundreds of thousands of open sources, powerful analytics and a range of visualisation, reporting and alerting tools. We're really excited to see where this partnership will take us."

Access to Flashpoint data in Silobreaker requires licenses from both companies.

Online demonstrations of Silobreaker's new capabilities are now available to new and existing Silobreaker and Flashpoint customers.

About Silobreaker

Silobreaker helps business, security and intelligence professionals make sense of the overwhelming amount of data on the web. By providing powerful tools and visualisations that cut through noise and analyse data from hundreds of thousands of open sources, Silobreaker makes it easy for users to monitor and research companies and industries, threats, compromises, actors, instabilities, geopolitical developments or any other topic, incident or event. Customers save time by working more efficiently through large data-sets and improve their expertise, knowledge and decision-making by examining and interpreting contextually relevant data more easily. For more information, visit http://www.silobreaker.com/ or follow Silobreaker on Twitter at @Silobreaker.

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint delivers Business Risk Intelligence (BRI) to empower business units and functions across organizations with a decision advantage over potential threats and adversaries. The company's sophisticated technology and human-powered analysis enable enterprises and public sector organizations globally to bolster cybersecurity, confront fraud, detect insider threats, enhance physical security, assess M&A opportunities, and address vendor risk and supply chain integrity. For more information, visit http://www.flashpoint-intel.com/ or follow Flashpoint on Twitter at @FlashpointIntel.