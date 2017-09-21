Silver Air Continues Los Angeles Expansion with Challenger 300

Van Nuys-Based Challenger 300 Now Available for Charter

SANTA BARBARA, CA--(Marketwired - September 21, 2017) - Silver Air, the private jet manager and charter operator, has added a Challenger 300 to its expanding fleet of managed jets operating out of Van Nuys, California, serving the greater Los Angeles region.

Silver Air's Bombardier Challenger 300 is a super-midsize, coast-to-coast jet offering unmatched performance and comfort. Complete with a roomy cabin seating up to eight passengers, plus a belted lav, the Challenger 300 features an in-flight entertainment system, and a full service galley featuring a high-end assortment of DEAN & DELUCA snacks and select Central California wines.

Managed under Silver Air's PURE Management model, the Challenger 300 will join an expanding charter base operating under the company's owner-advocacy approach.

"Our latest addition of the Challenger 300 is just one of several jets that we have signed through our PURE Management model," said Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air executive vice president. "As one of the largest hubs of private aviation in the country, we have seen a growing number of jet owners based out of Van Nuys seeking an owner-advocate approach to the business that better suits their needs."

Silver Air's PURE Management model treats jet owners as partners rather than assets, creating quality management plans at the best value. Unlike traditional jet management companies that act as multiple service providers, Silver Air does not profit from selling fuel, maintenance, hangers or other fixed costs back to jet owners. Instead, Silver Air expertly manages the multiple service vendors on the owner's behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

Silver Air's fleet features light to large-cabin jets including: Gulfstream GIV-SP, GIV, Dassault Falcon 2000, G200, Challenger 300, Astra SPX, Lear 60, Phenom 100, Citation CJ3, Citation CJ2, and one of the largest fleets of Citation X in the U.S.

Silver Air's charter operations have earned the ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO ratings for their demonstration of the industry's highest safety practices. Silver Air manages privately owned aircraft around the U.S. from Southern California to the Bay Area and Dallas.

Learn more about Silver Air's private aircraft management here: vimeo.com/112879717.

More information at www.SilverAir.com. For more information on Silver Air's fleet, or to request a quote, visit http://www.silverair.com/fleet.html.

Follow Silver Air at www.facebook.com/FlySilverAir, www.twitter.com/FlySilverAir and https://www.instagram.com/flysilverair/.

About Silver Air

Silver Air is a pure private jet management service provider that delivers a transparent, owner-advocate approach to management creating valuable partnerships with private jet owners. Founded in 2008, the company is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara. Silver Air manages a comprehensive fleet of luxury aircraft from light to long-range heavy jets and a global network operating around the clock, 24-hours-a-day. Silver Air is ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO rated and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association.

