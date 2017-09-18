Silver Air Expands Fleet in the Los Angeles Basin with new Citation Excel

Citation Excel Based Out of Van Nuys Airport Now Available for Charter

SANTA BARBARA, CA--(Marketwired - September 18, 2017) - Silver Air, the private jet manager and charter operator, has added a Citation Excel to its expanding fleet of managed jets in the United States, furthering the company's presence and availability in the Los Angeles basin.

Leading with its PURE Management model, Silver Air continues to grow strategically while serving an expanding charter base and more owners who are benefiting from the company's owner-advocacy approach.

"As we continue to thoughtfully expand our managed and charter aircraft in the LA Basin we are excited to add a beautiful Citation Excel based at our Van Nuys facility," said Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air executive vice president. "The Citation Excel is on certificate and ready for immediate charter."

Silver Air's Citation Excel is a mid-size, mid-range jet ideal for business trips or personal travel around the country. Complete with well-appointed, roomy cabin designs for conducting business or relaxing en route, the Citation Excel features complimentary in-flight domestic Wi-Fi, as well as a full service galley featuring a high-end assortment of DEAN & DELUCA snacks and select Central California wines.

Silver Air's PURE Management model treats jet owners as partners rather than assets, creating quality management plans at the best value. Unlike traditional jet management companies that act as multiple service providers, Silver Air does not profit from selling fuel, maintenance, hangers or other fixed costs back to jet owners. Instead, Silver Air expertly manages the multiple service vendors on the owner's behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

Silver Air's fleet features light to large-cabin jets including: Gulfstream GIV-SP, GIV, Dassault Falcon 2000, G200, Challenger 300, Astra SPX, Lear 60, Beechjet 400A, Phenom 100, Citation CJ3, Citation CJ2, and Citation X models. Last month, Silver Air became one of the largest Citation X carriers in the U.S.

Silver Air's charter operations have earned the ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO ratings for their demonstration of the industry's highest safety practices. Silver Air manages privately owned aircraft around the U.S. from Southern California to the Bay Area and Dallas.

Learn more about Silver Air's private aircraft management here: vimeo.com/112879717.

More information at www.SilverAir.com. For more information on Silver Air's fleet, or to request a quote, visit http://www.silverair.com/fleet.html.

Follow Silver Air at www.facebook.com/FlySilverAir, www.twitter.com/FlySilverAir and https://www.instagram.com/flysilverair/.

About Silver Air

Silver Air is a pure private jet management service provider that delivers a transparent, owner-advocate approach to management creating valuable partnerships with private jet owners. Founded in 2008, the company is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara. Silver Air manages a comprehensive fleet of luxury aircraft from light to long-range heavy jets and a global network operating around the clock, 24-hours-a-day. Silver Air is ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO rated and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/11/11G145302/Images/_X6A0070-087240319bbd8e9ca1fb057728f36c8e.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/11/11G145302/Images/_X6A0080-d781f163308a862cad4a365335acaa30.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/11/11G145302/Images/_X6A9966-a935be6247e0bd53aea4d1417cca40e6.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/11/11G145302/Images/_X6A0044-eaa6fbb5efd08798a1d1be40b9bb7c96.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/11/11G145302/Images/_X6A9908-7d7dc97e534c9dceb45ee4ca417cf6d2.jpg

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZmxQA3qsoQ