Silver Air Expands PURE Management in Dallas

Gulfstream G200 Joins Silver Air's Texas Fleet

SANTA BARBARA, CA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Silver Air, the private jet manager and charter operator, has added a Gulfstream G200 to the company's latest base of operations in Dallas, expanding its PURE Management model in Texas.

Silver Air's latest edition is a popular mid-size, long range Gulfstream G200. Flights on the nine-passenger jet will feature complimentary in-flight domestic Wi-Fi, as well as a full service galley featuring a high-end assortment of DEAN & DELUCA snacks, and select Central California wines.

"The G200 is a great addition to our Texas base as we add more jets to our growing fleet this year," said Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air executive vice president. "Silver Air is expanding our market in Texas and on the East and West Coast as more jet owners get excited about our PURE Management solution, which offers them a true transparent owner advocacy driven approach to jet management."

Silver Air's PURE Management model treats jet owners as partners rather than assets, creating quality management plans at the best value. Unlike traditional jet management companies that act as multiple service providers, Silver Air does not profit from selling fuel, maintenance, hangers or other fixed costs back to jet owners. Instead, Silver Air expertly manages the multiple service vendors on the owner's behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

Silver Air's fleet features light to large-cabin jets including: Gulfstream G450, GIV-SP, GIV, G200, Dassault Falcon 2000, Cessna Citation X, Lear 60, Beechjet 400A, Citation CJ3, Citation CJ2, and Phenom 100 models.

Silver Air's charter operations have earned the ARGUS Platinum Rating for their demonstration of the industry's highest safety practices. Silver Air manages privately owned aircraft around the US from Southern California to the Bay Area and Dallas.

About Silver Air

Silver Air is a pure private jet management service provider that delivers a transparent, owner-advocate approach to management creating valuable partnerships with private jet owners. Founded in 2008, the company is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara. Silver Air manages a comprehensive fleet of luxury aircraft from light to long-range heavy jets and a global network operating around the clock, 24-hours-a-day. Silver Air is ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO rated and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association.

