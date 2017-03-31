Silver Range Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SNG) ("Silver Range") announces a private placement of up to $800,000, to consist of the sale of up to 4,000,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit, with each unit to consist of one common share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant, with each warrant to entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of two years from closing.

The proceeds from this private placement, which is subject to regulatory acceptance, will be used for working capital purposes. Closing is expected to occur by mid-April, 2017.

Silver Range is building and exploring a portfolio of high grade gold targets in Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Nevada to fulfil an increasing demand for gold projects in politically stable jurisdictions. It is actively seeking joint venture partners to explore the assets in its portfolio.

ON BEHALF OF SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD.

"Mike Power"

President, C.E.O. & Director

