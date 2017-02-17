Silver Range Resources Ltd. Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 17, 2017) - Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SNG) ("Silver Range") announces that it has closed the $750,000 private placement announced February 14, 2017. The placement consisted of the sale of 4,687,500 units at $0.16 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.25 until February 17, 2019.

All of the securities issued pursuant to this private placement are subject to a hold period until June 18, 2017.

There were no finder's fees or commissions paid in respect of this private placement.

Silver Range is building and exploring a portfolio of high grade gold targets in Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Nevada to fulfil an increasing demand for gold projects in politically stable jurisdictions. The company is actively seeking joint venture partners to explore the assets in its portfolio.

ON BEHALF OF SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD.

"Mike Power"

President, C.E.O. & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.