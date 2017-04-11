Silver Range Resources Ltd. Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SNG) ("Silver Range") announces that it has closed the $800,000 private placement announced March 31, 2017. The placement consisted of the sale of 4,000,000 units at $0.20 per unit, each unit consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.30 until April 11, 2019.

All of the securities issued pursuant to this private placement are subject to a hold period until August 12, 2017.

Silver Range paid cash finders' fees of $6,000 to PI Financial Corp. and $3,000 to Canaccord Genuity Corp. in connection with this private placement.

Silver Range is building and exploring a portfolio of high grade gold targets in Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Nevada to fulfil an increasing demand for gold projects in politically stable jurisdictions. It is actively seeking joint venture partners to explore the assets in its portfolio.

ON BEHALF OF SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD.

"Mike Power"

President, C.E.O. & Director

