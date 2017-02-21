Silver Range Stakes Two Properties in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SNG) ("Silver Range" or "The Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired two additional properties in Nevada.

The Enigma Property is located in the Wilson Mining District in Lyon County, 11 kilometres east of Pine Grove. The property covers intrusive hosted gold mineralization in a low-lying pediment-covered area. Prospecting by Silver Range in 2016 located heavily altered granite float with abundant hematite and jarosite and minor quartz stockwork veining. Ten of 11 samples collected by Silver Range returned anomalous gold (>0.1 g/t Au) with two samples returning 15.95 g/t Au and 73.30 g/t Au.

The Lucky Boy Property is located approximately 18 kilometres north of Lovelock in the Trinity Mining District, Pershing County. The property and surrounding area hosts low sulphidation veins carrying silver and gold. Three of 11 grab samples collected on the property by Silver Range in 2016 returned analyses greater than 200 g/t Ag with a best assay of 1,535 g/t Ag; 9 of the same samples contained anomalous gold (>0.1 g/t Au) with best results of 2.17 g/t Au.

Silver Range has been informed by the Bureau of Land Management that the area covered by the Big Gossan Property claims has been withdrawn from staking. This property has been abandoned.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Mike Power, M.Sc., P.Geo., President and CEO of Silver Range Resources Ltd. and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in Nevada, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. The company is actively seeking joint venture partners to explore the assets in its portfolio.

