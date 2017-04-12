Silver Spruce Announces that it has retained FronTier Merchant Capital for Investor Relations and Marketing

BRIDGEWATER, NOVA SCOTIA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (The "Company") (TSX VENTURE:SSE)(FRANKFURT:S6Q) has engaged the FronTier Merchant Capital Group to provide investor relations and marketing services through their media partners in order to increase market exposure.

FronTier is a highly experienced and recognized investor relations group headquartered in Toronto with additional offices and IR representatives across Canada and the United States, and provides comprehensive IR and media marketing solutions to small and mid-cap companies seeking to create market awareness. FronTier will assist the company by utilizing a number of financial market communications initiatives, including facilitating in-person introductions for the company with institutional and retail brokers in Toronto and other financial capitals, and through Media distribution on National TV, radio, and multiple online channels.

The investor relations agreement has a 12-month term and a monthly fee of $6,250 (plus HST) for the term. The Company has also issued 300,000 stock options to FronTier at an exercise price of 8 cents, vesting in equal quarterly installments over 12 months and expiring two years from the date of grant. FronTier and its related companies currently own a total of 1,430,000 common shares of Silver Spruce Resources Inc and 875,000 common share warrants.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a well-positioned Canadian junior exploration company pursuing development of the Kay Mine volcanogenic massive sulfide project in Arizona, USA, and the Pino De Plata and the Encino De Oro epithermal silver/ base metal/ gold projects, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of western Chihuahua State in Mexico. Silver Spruce also retains a portfolio of uranium and rare earth element properties in Labrador.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The company seeks Safe Harbour.