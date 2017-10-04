SilverCloud Health Adds Three Major U.S. Health Systems to Growing User Base

Digital Therapy Platform Gains Strong Traction in U.S., Enabling Providers to Scale Behavioral Healthcare, Lower Costs and Improve Patient Access

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - SilverCloud Health, the leading provider of evidence-based digital behavioral health solutions, is continuing to expand into the U.S. market, with three new healthcare systems launching offerings of the company's online support programs for a range of mental and behavioral health issues and chronic diseases. OSF HealthCare, St. Luke's University Health Network (UHN) and Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network join the more than 165 other healthcare organizations in North America and Europe that rely on SilverCloud's clinically proven digital behavioral health platform to scale care delivery while improving patient and member outcomes.

The SilverCloud platform is the most validated digital therapeutic solution in the market with over 125,000 patients, employees and members delivered care since 2012. The multi-award-winning health-tech company recently raised $8.1 million in Series A funding led by venture capital firm B Capital Group -- founded by Raj Ganguly and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.

Need Continues to Grow for Mental and Behavioral Health Care

Mental health disorders, such as anxiety and depression, are by far the most expensive illnesses according to the latest U.S. data on health spending. For example, in 2013, the most recent year for which data is available, these disorders cost the government $201 billion, far exceeding spending on heart disease or cancer.

In the U.S. as many as 43.8 million adults will experience some form of behavioral or mental illness in a given year. However, 60 percent of sufferers did not receive care last year because they faced treatment barriers, such as scarcity of behavioral health practitioners, stigma, limited or exhausted budgets, and geographic remoteness.

Why Health Systems Choose SilverCloud

Matthew Warrens, Director of Innovation, OSF HealthCare, which serves Illinois and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan:

"SilverCloud's digital behavioral health platform allows OSF HealthCare to greatly improve access and delivery of customized therapeutic care across a number of behavioral health conditions with appropriate levels of support. SilverCloud will help ensure patients receive the right care, at the right time, in the right setting, which contributes to an improved patient experience, lower costs and better outcomes."

Matthew Fenty, Director of Innovation, St. Luke's UHN, which serves nine counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey:

"SilverCloud's agile behavioral health platform can flex to meet the specific care delivery needs for healthcare organizations. SilverCloud delivers effective online behavioral healthcare through a mix of self-care, supported channels and cutting edge technology. This solution will provide an important care path that will empower St. Luke's employees and their spouses to manage their mental health and well-being, while creating greater access to mental health support throughout our patient network."

Mike Anderes, Chief Innovation and Digital Health Officer, Milwaukee-based Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network:

"Finding resources to meet the demand for behavioral healthcare is an issue facing care organizations nationwide. SilverCloud fits our criteria: It is evidence-based; expands the capacity of our providers to deliver responsive, timely treatment; and offers it in a way that is convenient and easily accessible for patients."

SilverCloud Bridges Care Gap with Digital Support Platform

SilverCloud continues to define and extend a new digital healthcare model to bridge the gaps that healthcare providers and patients experience when trying to access mental health care. The SilverCloud platform provides easy access to clinical, outcomes-based therapeutic care for hard-to-reach and high-cost behavioral health populations, fundamentally changing the way healthcare is delivered across the care continuum while improving outcomes and reducing costs. SilverCloud's flexible platform can integrate into a health system's protocols and pathways based on where its needs are the strongest and where it has staff to support it.

The SilverCloud platform is comprised of 27 evidence-based programs for sufferers of depression, anxiety, stress and eating disorders, as well as long-term chronic conditions, including diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and chronic pain. These personalized, engaging and interactive programs offer empowering therapeutic tools and tactics that include social and supportive elements often associated with face-to-face care. The platform is available online and via mobile app, making it convenient to use whenever and wherever patients need it.

"Treating behavioral health concerns is becoming increasingly expensive and fraught with barriers that prevent individuals from getting the care they need. Cost-effective, pragmatic and regionally accessible care is desperately needed. However, challenges regarding affordability and geographic access can be overcome with digital solutions, such as the SilverCloud platform," said Ken Cahill, CEO of SilverCloud Health. "Reaching 125,000 users since our launch in 2012 is a testament to the growing traction and efficacy of SilverCloud's online support programs in the U.S., as well as the important role they will play in bridging patient care gaps and amplifying the level of care received by people suffering from behavioral health issues."

Gold Standard Clinical Trials

Over fifteen years of academic and clinical research have contributed to the development and strong adoption of the SilverCloud digital health platform. SilverCloud has published over 60 peer reviewed clinical research papers, including a number of gold-standard clinical trials that demonstrate SilverCloud's programs are extremely effective and provide positives outcomes on par with those associated with face-to-face therapy. The latest published randomized contrail trial (RCT) demonstrates significant remission from symptoms of depression and anxiety which were maintained at 3-month and 6-month intervals.

Multi Award-Winning Platform

SilverCloud Health has earned several industry honors. Most recently it received the Frost & Sullivan 2017 Award for best practices in enabling technology leadership in the internet-delivered cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) industry.

SilverCloud was also recognized in 2017 as the first and only digital intervention for mental health to be listed under Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's (SAMHSA) revised and more rigorous rating systems: National Registry of Evidences-based Programs and Practices (NREPP).

About SilverCloud Health

SilverCloud Health is a leading provider of outcomes-based online behavioral health and wellbeing solutions that aims to increase reach, lower costs and provide effective care. Developed by clinicians over 10 years, the SilverCloud Health platform provides online access to 27 evidence-based programs addressing conditions such as depression, anxiety and stress, as well as programs for chronic conditions (diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), coronary heart disease and chronic pain). SilverCloud's efficacy is proven in clinical trials, and real-world results demonstrate high client engagement and recovery rates of 57 percent to 62 percent. For more information visit our website at www.slivercloudhealth.com, tweet us @SilverCloudH or follow SilverCloud Health on LinkedIn. For sales information, call 646-506-4899 or email info@silvercloudhealth.com.