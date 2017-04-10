Silverline and PrecisionLender Form Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Silverline, a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Firm headquartered in New York City, today announced it has entered into a partnership with Charlotte, N.C.-based PrecisionLender. PrecisionLender is a commercial pricing and profitability platform used by hundreds of banks each day to push actionable information into their customer acquisition and retention processes. The companies will work together to connect PrecisionLender's pricing management platform with Silverline's Banker360, to offer a single 360-degree view of the customer relationship, providing predictive cross-selling opportunities and outcome-driven sales management practices.

Silverline works with banks to review current sales management practices and operational processes. Its experts then provide feedback based on industry best practices to accelerate time to market. Banker360 leverages PrecisionLender to deliver actionable insights that help bankers craft deals that work for the borrower, the bank, and the banker.

Comments on the News

"We've been helping banks deepen customer relationships, enhance their profitability and become more agile in today's fast changing environment with Banker360," said Pamela Hannett, Banking and Wealth Management Practice Director at Silverline. "Together with PrecisionLender, banks will now be able to structure deals to meet the customer's needs while improving net interest margin."

"Silverline and PrecisionLender both offer innovative solutions that improve profitability and strengthen relationships," said Carl Ryden, CEO of PrecisionLender. "We are pleased to partner with Silverline and look forward to building a successful long-term relationship."

About PrecisionLender

PrecisionLender is a pricing management platform used by thousands of relationship managers at banks ranging in size from less than $1 billion to greater than $1 trillion. ANDI®, PrecisionLender's virtual pricing analyst, uses artificial intelligence to glean insights from the thousands of deals priced daily in the platform. Delivering the right information at the right time helps bankers create a better experience for their customers. For more information, visit www.PrecisionLender.com.

About Silverline

Silverline is a Salesforce Platinum Cloud Alliance Partner headquartered in New York City with consultants throughout North America. They focus exclusively on the end-to-end deployment of the Salesforce Platform and powerful third party apps. Silverline's results-driven methodology leverages best practices developed over 900+ deployments, with deep expertise in Financial Services, Healthcare, and Force.com solutions. Silverline also offers a suite of popular AppExchange applications, including the best-selling CalendarAnything and the newest product, The WaterCooler, an Intranet Platform.