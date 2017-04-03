Silverline Expands Marketing Practice by Welcoming Brett Brewer as Marketing Automation Practice Director

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Silverline, a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Firm headquartered in New York City, today announced the addition of a Marketing Automation Practice Director to accelerate the company's rapid growth and ongoing success in the Marketing Automation space.

Brett Brewer joins Silverline with significant expertise and 20+ years of experience in consulting and marketing. Brett was previously a Client Partner and Principal at Appirio, and prior to that a Director at ExactTarget, where he launched a number of the company's professional services offerings.

Silverline provides industry-specific solutions, offerings, and assets to accelerate Salesforce implementations and extend the platform's capabilities. In this role, Brett will help organizations understand, evaluate, implement, and integrate solutions with Marketing Cloud and Pardot to transform their customer's digital experiences.

Comments on the News

"With Brett's wealth of experience, he is ideal to take on this role growing Silverline's Marketing Automation Practice," said Gireesh Sonnad, CEO and Co-Founder, Silverline. "Brett has an incredible track record of helping businesses achieve marketing automation success, so I am excited to see him continue that success with Silverline's clients."

"I'm delighted to join Silverline and continue to develop and execute on innovative solutions for our clients," said Brett Brewer, Marketing Automation Practice Director, Silverline. "Combining my expertise in Marketing Cloud with the Silverline team, we will further enable customers to integrate their customer experiences and utilize the rich data that is created within the Platform for strategic business decisions."

About Silverline

Silverline is a Salesforce Platinum Cloud Alliance Partner headquartered in New York City with consultants throughout North America. They focus exclusively on the end-to-end deployment of the Salesforce Platform and powerful third party apps. Silverline's results-driven methodology leverages best practices developed over 900+ deployments, with deep expertise in Financial Services, Healthcare, and Force.com solutions. Silverline also offers a suite of popular AppExchange applications, including the best-selling CalendarAnything and the newest product, The WaterCooler, an Intranet Platform.