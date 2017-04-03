Silverline Expands Marketing Practice by Welcoming Brett Brewer as Marketing Automation Practice Director

SOURCE: Silverline
April 03, 2017 10:19 ET
NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Silverline, a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Firm headquartered in New York City, today announced the addition of a Marketing Automation Practice Director to accelerate the company's rapid growth and ongoing success in the Marketing Automation space.
Brett Brewer joins Silverline with significant expertise and 20+ years of experience in consulting and marketing. Brett was previously a Client Partner and Principal at Appirio, and prior to that a Director at ExactTarget, where he launched a number of the company's professional services offerings.
Silverline provides industry-specific solutions, offerings, and assets to accelerate Salesforce implementations and extend the platform's capabilities. In this role, Brett will help organizations understand, evaluate, implement, and integrate solutions with Marketing Cloud and Pardot to transform their customer's digital experiences.
Silverline is a Salesforce Platinum Cloud Alliance Partner headquartered in New York City with consultants throughout North America. They focus exclusively on the end-to-end deployment of the Salesforce Platform and powerful third party apps. Silverline's results-driven methodology leverages best practices developed over 900+ deployments, with deep expertise in Financial Services, Healthcare, and Force.com solutions. Silverline also offers a suite of popular AppExchange applications, including the best-selling CalendarAnything and the newest product, The WaterCooler, an Intranet Platform.
Media Contact: Kathleen FerrieSilverline646.589.0489Email contact
