Silverline Increases Industry Expertise by Welcoming Jim Rogers as a Healthcare Practice Director

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Silverline, a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Firm headquartered in New York City, further strengthens its industry focus by adding Jim Rogers as a Director in the Healthcare Practice.

Jim Rogers, RN, BSN joins Silverline with an extensive background in Salesforce having designed and implemented Salesforce applications for patient journeys and managed healthcare operations for over 12 years, and has more than 18 years of experience in the Healthcare industry. Jim was previously the Director of Healthcare Solutions at Persistent Systems, and prior to that Director of the CenturaConnect Virtual Resource Center, Colorado's largest healthcare provider.

Silverline provides industry-specific solutions, offerings, and assets to accelerate Salesforce implementations and extend the platform's capabilities. In this role, Jim will be instrumental in helping organizations understand, evaluate, and implement solutions on the Salesforce platform that transform the way healthcare services are delivered, while further expanding Silverline's accelerators.

Comments on the News

"I am extremely excited to welcome Jim to the Silverline team," said Matt Gretczko, Vice President and Head of Healthcare at Silverline. "Jim has a unique blend of clinical, technical, and strategic expertise that will allow us to further extend value to customers while speaking from a 'real world perspective' as a user of the platform. Jim is passionate about Healthcare and has deep knowledge about many of the initiatives that are front and center for Healthcare executives, whether care coordination, population health management, or patient access centers. His expertise will further reinforce our differentiator as an implementation partner with unique industry knowledge."

"I'm excited to help Healthcare organizations extend the Salesforce Platform to provide the right solution to engage patients and navigate their care here at Silverline," said Jim Rogers, Healthcare Practice Director, Silverline. "Our team has the real-world healthcare experience and knowledge of Salesforce to deliver solutions to drive real change for our clients."

About Silverline

Silverline is a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner headquartered in New York City with consultants throughout North America focusing exclusively on the end-to-end deployment of Salesforce products and powerful third party apps. Silverline's results-driven methodology leverages best practices developed over 900+ deployments, with deep expertise in Financial Services, Force.com, and Healthcare including Providers, Payers, Medical Device/Supply, Wellness, Service Providers, and Health Information Networks. Silverline also offers a suite of popular AppExchange apps, including CalendarAnything and the newest product, The WaterCooler, an Intranet Platform.