SilverSun Technologies Announces Uplisting to the NASDAQ Capital Market

EAST HANOVER, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - SilverSun Technologies, Inc. ( OTCQB : SSNT), a national provider of transformational business technology solutions and services, announced today that its common stock has been approved for listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market. Trading on NASDAQ under the symbol "SSNT" will commence on April 19, 2017.

Mark Meller, Chairman and CEO of SilverSun, stated, "Uplisting to NASDAQ is a tremendous accomplishment and corporate milestone for our Company. It was among our most important corporate goals for 2017. We believe that trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market will help generate increased visibility, better liquidity, greater access to capital, and attract a broader range of institutional investors to prompt our growth initiatives and, most importantly, enhance shareholder value."

Mr. Meller continued, "We have accomplished this goal organically, by delivering profits from our operations and building our net worth via retained earnings. No financing or offering was required for us to fulfill the listing requirements, allowing us to preserve shareholder value by avoiding potentially dilutive financing transactions. I especially want to thank and acknowledge our team at our operating subsidiary, SWK Technologies, whose hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence has enabled us to achieve this milestone. We are looking forward to accelerating the pace of our success in the coming months and years."

About SilverSun Technologies, Inc.

We are a business application, technology and consulting company providing strategies and solutions to meet our clients' information, technology and business management needs. Our services and technologies enable customers to manage, protect and monetize their enterprise assets whether on-premise or in the "Cloud". As a value added reseller of business application software, we offer solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP"), Warehouse Management Systems, Customer Relationship Management, and Business Intelligence. Additionally, we have our own development staff building software solutions for Electronic Data Interchange, time and billing, and various ERP enhancements. Our value-added services focus on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. We have a dedicated network services practice that provides managed services, hosting, business continuity, cloud, e-mail and web services. Our customers are nationwide, with concentrations in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, Chicago, Dallas, Arizona, Seattle, Greensboro, and Southern California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.