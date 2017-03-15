Simility Executives Invited to Speak About Fraud Mutation and Detection at FinDEVr New York 2017

Event completely focused on fintech; Simility selected for its deep experience in adaptive fraud prevention

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Simility, provider of a machine-learning powered adaptive fraud prevention solution, announced today that its CTO and Founder Kedar Samant and Vice President of Engineering Ravi Sandepudi have been invited to present at FinDEVr New York 2017 on the topic, "Fraud Mutates - Detect, Understand and Block It."

FinDEVr is the only conference series focused on the technology side of fintech. FinDEVr Vice President Heather Stowell said, "Our attendees span from developers to CTOs and many have some responsibility for security and fraud prevention, which are systemic problems in financial services. We're very pleased to have Simility addressing this important issue at FinDEVr New York 2017."

"Fraudsters are continually conjuring up new techniques to compromise systems," said Samant. "In this environment of change, financial services companies need a fraud prevention solution that can effectively adapt to both changing threat vectors and evolving business scenarios." Samant will demonstrate how a combination of flexible data ingestion, signal analysis, advanced machine learning models and human analysis can help quickly and accurately detect and prevent fraud.

Who: Kedar Samant, CTO and Founder, and Ravi Sandepudi, Vice President of Engineering, Simility

What: "Fraud Mutates - Detect, Understand and Block It."

When: Tuesday, March 21 at 3.05pm ET

Where: FinDEVr New York 2017, Metropolitan Pavilion, Chelsea

