Simlatus Chairman Robert Stillwaugh Television Studio Interview

GRASS VALLEY, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 15, 2017) - Simlatus Corporation ( OTC PINK : SIML) -- announces today that Chairman Robert Stillwaugh will release an interview within the next 2 weeks hosted by JUMP Television Studios regarding the launch of the company's new product line and the future of the company.

Chairman Robert Stillwaugh, stated, "We have resolved the reinstatement of our financials in order to facilitate our pathway moving forward. Overcoming obstacles demonstrates our ability to push forward our revenue model and move toward a successful future. My television interview reveals our new product line and current sales for the company, as well as allows me to discuss why this company will succeed in the broadcast industry."

ABOUT SIMLATUS: www.simlatus.com

Simlatus Corporation's 18 year history as an audio/video icon, designs, manufactures and sells 55 commercial broadcast products worldwide. The company has a small revenue base in the broadcast industry with long-term national and international distribution. Our customers include large broadcast giants such as Warner Bros., CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, ESPN and DIRECTV, as well as many smaller broadcast customers which include religious facilities, international broadcast facilities, colleges, and radio stations. The new SyncPal, and our future Simlatus-IBS, will allow the company to capitalize in the $150B growing industry of augmented/virtual reality.

