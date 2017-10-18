Simple and Cost-effective Ways to Engage Patients Using eCOA and IRT Systems, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 18, 2017) - This webinar will focus on how sponsors and CROs can use IRT and eCOA systems to promote patient engagement through features which reinforce compliance and retention, as well as functionality that allows for sharing information with patients throughout a clinical trial.

The live broadcast takes place on Friday, November 3, 2017 at 11am EDT (3pm GMT), with featured speakers Carrie Lewis, Associate Director of Clinical Operations at Lupin, Inc., and Bryan Clayton, President of Strategic Solutions at YPrime.

The next transformation in clinical research is taking shape through the enablement of patient-centric clinical trials. eClinical solutions that bring together efficient data capture technology, information management and effective user experiences can deliver on today's expectations of patient engagement, without substantial additional investment.

Topics of discussion include:

Eligibility and accountability

Beyond alerts and reminders: Gamification concepts

Setting expectations with clinical trial participants -- simple, effective yet often overlooked communications touchpoints

Newsletter programs -- Scheduled and ad-hoc communications

This informative session will include a case study highlighting the effective use of an IRT system to support patient communications during a clinical trial involving chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

To learn more about this complimentary event visit: Simple and Cost-effective Ways to Engage Patients Using eCOA and IRT Systems.

