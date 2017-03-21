Simple, Responsive, Revolutionary: GE Introduces New EntellEon* Power Panel

Modular, Field-Forgiving Design Enables Configuration Modifications to Be Made on-Site; Single Catalog Numbers and GE's empower Configurator Simplify Stocking and Ordering Processes

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Simplifying installation and providing improved flexibility for contractors and electrical distributors alike, GE ( NYSE : GE) today introduced its new EntellEon* low-voltage power panel. The revolutionary, versatile power panels offer an array of innovative features that help to streamline stocking, ordering, installation and maintenance processes.

Simple: From Stocking to Ordering

Simplicity with GE's new low-voltage EntellEon power panels begins in the stocking and ordering processes. The new EntellEon power panels (150-1,200 ampere-capacity) and power panel components now will be available in stock at select distributors, potentially reducing end-user lead times from upwards of two weeks to as little as a day. Customers also can utilize GE's empower configurator to learn more about available components, place orders, track shipments and research invoices. With empower, customers can assemble their desired bus in less than five minutes.

GE is shipping EntellEon power panels in subassemblies as standard, providing a custom, configurable solution. This also eases installation for contractors that prefer or require to assemble the solution on-site. If desired, however, GE will be able to ship a completely assembled panel (for an additional cost).

Responsive: Built for Convenience, Inside and Out

The responsive, modular design of GE's EntellEon power panel enables contractors to choose from a variety of subassemblies based on their specific need. For example, the panel's top and bottom feed reversibility and mix-and-match modularity help to save installation and maintenance time, labor and costs -- maintenance can be performed by a single person. Also, the power panels are available in three widths and four height configurations.

Adding to the modularity of the new low-voltage power panels, each panel is available with horizontal- or vertical-mounted main circuit breaker options. In addition, the panel's ergonomic packaging has been designed to help protect equipment and ease installation. GE's EntellEon power panels feature wide, easy-to-install galvanized enclosures, standard hinged wire gutter doors, four box widths for simplified installation and a modular package design that enables the panel to easily fit through standard-sized doors. Contractors also can choose from up to five different circuit breakers when configuring their unique solution.

Revolutionary: Flexibility in the Field -- from Assembly to Powering up

The configurable EntellEon panels feature bolted, plug-in bus connections, enabling users to add and update breakers into the panel's bus bar, typically in less than 30 seconds each -- a vast improvement compared to the previously used bolt-on method that often took up to 15 minutes per breaker to install and upgrade. In addition, the mix-and-match modularity of GE's EntellEon power panels allows for non-similar breakers to be installed across from each other, further improving the panel's revolutionary flexibility.

These features help contractors to get their electrical systems up and running with ease and enable changes or errors made in the field to also be fixed in the field. In similar and previous offerings, panel configurations were essentially set once they left the factory floor.

Designed for Customers, by Customers

The EntellEon power panels were designed using GE's FastWorks methodologies. The design development portion went through multiple iterations of customer review and input, enabling the panels to be brought to market quickly.

"When designing our new EntellEon power panels, contractor input was part of the process every step of the way," said Jason Newby, power panel product manager, GE Energy Connections Industrial Solution business. "One of the features that customers have asked for most is for the panel to be completely reversible -- from top to bottom -- in the field. It's why we designed our EntellEon power panels with plug-and-play breakers. This flexibility can save our customers both time and money and can help to reduce headaches if a mistake has been made or if a component needs to be replaced."

Safety is always a concern when it comes to electrical equipment. The new EntellEon power panels feature ground-fault on main breakers to help improve safety and help protect against faults. In addition, the EntellEon power panels meet industry standards. (See GE Entelleon brochure).

For more information about GE's EntellEon power panels, please visit http://www.geentelleonpanel.com.

About GE

GE ( NYSE : GE) is the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the "GE Store," through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and intellect. Each invention further fuels innovation and application across our industrial sectors. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. www.ge.com

About Energy Connections

GE Energy Connections designs and deploys industry-leading technologies that turn the world on. We transport, convert, automate and optimize energy to ensure we provide safe, efficient and reliable electrical power. Uniting all the resources and scale of the world's first digital industrial company, we connect brilliant machines, grids, and systems to power utility, oil & gas, marine, mining and renewables customers, that keep our world running. www.GEEnergyConnections.com

* Indicates a trademark of the General Electric Company and may be registered in your region.