Simple Ways to Produce Healthy Habits

MISSION, KS--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - (Family Features) If getting your kids to embrace healthy eating habits feels like a constant uphill battle, take heart in knowing you're not alone. However, modeling smart choices in the kitchen and at the grocery store may be just the nudge your kids need.

One of the biggest hurdles many families face when it comes to healthier eating is getting started. These tips show how subtle changes can make it simple to introduce healthier choices the whole family can enjoy.

Mornings are a busy time for families, and it can be difficult to make a nutritious breakfast and get out the door. Even so, skip the packaged breakfast foods that are loaded with sodium and calories. Instead, make and freeze your own healthy breakfast foods ahead of time. These breakfast burritos are easy for reheating and eating on the go.





A common misperception is that eating healthfully takes too long. Set a good example for kids to follow by preparing healthy dinners at home. This one-pot turkey skillet is ready in less than 25 minutes to make dinner and cleanup a breeze.





When kids are empowered to choose what they eat, they're more likely to enjoy it. One easy way for kids to identify smart choices in the produce department is by looking for foods with the Produce for Kids logo. Not only are these items an important part of a balanced meal, shoppers who support the products are giving back to local organizations that help children and families.





To find additional tips to encourage your family's healthy eating and more than 300 registered dietitian-approved recipes, visit produceforkids.com.

Make-Ahead Freezable Breakfast Burritos Recipe courtesy of Produce for Kids Prep time: 20 minutes Cook time: 20 minutes Servings: 14 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided 16 ounces lean turkey breakfast sausage 1 medium red bell pepper, finely chopped 1 small Vidalia onion, finely chopped 1 large tomato, finely chopped 12 large eggs 1/2 teaspoon pepper 1 cup low-fat shredded cheddar cheese 14 whole-wheat tortillas (8 inches each)

In nonstick skillet over medium heat, heat 1 teaspoon oil. Add sausage and cook 5-8 minutes, or until cooked through. Transfer to plate and set aside.

In same skillet, add remaining oil, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, and cook 3-5 minutes, or until softened. Add tomatoes and cook 2 minutes.

In large bowl, scramble eggs and pepper. Add to pan and cook, stirring regularly, 3-4 minutes, or until eggs are set. Remove from heat and mix in sausage and cheese. Let cool.

Fill tortillas with 1/2 cup egg mixture, roll into burrito and lay seam-side down on parchment-lined baking sheet. Freeze 1 hour. Transfer to freezer-safe re-sealable bag and return to freezer.

To reheat burritos, remove from freezer, wrap in paper towel and microwave on high 1-2 minutes.

One-Pot Healthy Turkey Skillet Recipe courtesy of Produce for Kids Prep time: 10 minutes Cook time: 15 minutes Servings: 4 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 1 pound ground turkey 1 medium green bell pepper 1 medium sweet onion 3 Roma tomatoes 8 ounces whole-wheat elbow macaroni, cooked according to package directions 1 can (15 1/2 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained 2 teaspoons cumin 2 tablespoons chili powder 1/4 teaspoon salt

In nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Add turkey and cook 10 minutes, or until no longer pink.

In food processor, pulse bell pepper, onion and tomatoes until chunky.

Add vegetable mixture, noodles, beans, cumin, chili powder and salt to skillet and let simmer 15 minutes.

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free - with absolutely no obligation. Visit editors.familyfeatures.com for more information.