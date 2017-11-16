SimpleCitizen Launches End-to-End Business Visa Platform to Simplify International Hiring Process

The new platform will streamline the business visa process by providing simple and intuitive software that guides users through the immigration system

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - SimpleCitizen, the digital immigration and visa solution designed to streamline the pathway to citizenship, today announced the launch of 'SimpleCitizen for Business,' the first end-to-end platform designed to give businesses a simple way to gain visas for international hires. By streamlining the visa process, SimpleCitizen saves organizations time and money while allowing them the ability to recruit top talent from around the world.

"Businesses typically spend an extra $10,000-$15,000 in legal fees for every new international hire. That's why we're excited to unveil our new platform designed to make that process easier and less cost prohibitive than ever before," said Sam Stoddard, Co-founder and CEO of SimpleCitizen. "We've been working hard to automate the entire business visa process to save businesses thousands in legal fees and endless hours of paperwork. Our software is going to change the way businesses hire international talent."

SimpleCitizen's new platform is designed to automate every part of the business visa application process, from start to finish. Developed with the help of leading immigration attorneys spanning law firms across the country, this platform quickly fills out every piece of paperwork required for business visas by removing redundancies while also cutting out user error that can slow the process.

"The service that SimpleCitizen is providing is a first in our industry in terms of streamlining the case preparation process. Many companies have tried and failed to automate the immigration process," said Chad Graham, attorney at Graham Adair. "We've worked closely with SimpleCitizen to create its easy-to-use platform and are looking forward to using it in our own practice."

Since the company's founding in 2016, SimpleCitizen -- a Y Combinator graduate -- has helped thousands of families save millions in legal fees. SimpleCitizen's immigration platform includes step-by-step guidance through the entire process until the visa or green card is in the customer's hand. The process typically costs more than $5,000 for application and attorney fees and months of waiting in the dark. SimpleCitizen takes control of the whole process for only $300.

SimpleCitizen also offers a professional attorney review of all forms, to give customers the peace of mind they need. The new platform will now offer that same guidance and simplification to businesses looking to gain visas for international employees.

"SimpleCitizen has given me the ability to come to the US to grow my company and create jobs," said Leon Chaddock, CEO of Sentiment.io, who recently used the platform to get his visa approved. "SimpleCitizen guided me through the whole process and made it so simple; I now use it across my entire company. I didn't have to waste years and thousands of dollars trying to get a visa; instead, I can now use that money to hire more employees and expand our operations here in the US."

The United States economy benefits greatly from immigration. According to the Partnership for a New American Economy, immigrants earned $1.3 trillion and contributed $105 billion in federal taxes in 2014. SimpleCitizen is playing a critical role in this necessary influx of workers by making immigration easier for individuals, families, and now businesses too.

"Since our initial launch, we've helped so many people take that step toward achieving the American dream, we're excited to now help businesses through the process to hire exceptional talent and improve their operations," said Sam Stoddard.

About SimpleCitizen

SimpleCitizen offers an affordable, easy-to-use online platform that streamlines the process of filing immigration and citizenship paperwork. It provides support through a robust member community and ensures accuracy through immigration attorney review and their extensive immigration experience.

SimpleCitizen placed first at StartMadness, in the Utah Entrepreneur Challenge, the Miller New Venture Challenge, and in the top 10 at the International Business Model Competition. SimpleCitizen is also an alumnus of the Y Combinator accelerator program. It is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.