Sims Recycling Solutions Launches New Subsidiary, Converge Engineering LLC

ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS), a leading provider of global IT asset disposition (ITAD) services, is proud to announce the startup of a new subsidiary, Converge Engineering LLC. Former Engineering and Technical Director of SRS, Rafael Reveles, will lead Converge as President and aims to use his team's industry experience to service the recycling industry as well as develop data destruction devices to better serve the security and IT asset disposition markets (ITAD).

Converge is headquartered in Roseville, Calif. and also has engineers located in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Baltimore, enabling Converge to provide fully-integrated solutions nationwide. Services offered include providing seamless engineering support from beginning to end including design, fabrication, installation and maintenance.

"I'm excited to be involved in the evolution of the industry and share all we've learned over the years being involved both as the operator and builder," stated Reveles. "Solutions for destroying and securing data storage hardware need to be portable, scalable, flexible and effective. Converge is currently developing solutions optimized for consolidated data locations to properly destroy platter, solid state drives and solid state memory."

Besides their core offerings of designing, building and enhancing electronics and metals recycling plants on a large scale, Converge will offer smaller recycling plants to accommodate low volume applications and smaller electronic products. All shredding systems designed by Converge consider safety and environmental performance.

Converge Engineering's diverse array of talents will incorporate consulting, system integration, 3D point cloud scanning and surveying, 3D drafting, mechanical engineering, electrical and controls design, UL508 control panel building, metal fabrication, and project management to offer a "one-stop shop."

To learn more about Converge Engineering, visit the company website.

Sims Recycling Solutions

Sims Recycling Solutions (www.SimsRecycling.com) is the global leader in electronics reuse and recycling. We have over 20 years' experience in comprehensive IT asset disposition and mobile device refurbishment services either directly or through acquired businesses. Sims provides disposition services for all types of retired electronic equipment to local, national and global customers in every business sector including data centers, healthcare, financial service and technical organizations.

As a part of Sims Metal Management Limited, the world's leading publicly listed metal and electronics recycler, Sims Recycling Solutions has the global reach, expertise, and infrastructure necessary to ensure to our customers that all electronic devices are processed in a secure and environmentally responsible manner.

Sims international footprint of operations across 21 countries enables us to offer a global scope of services on a myriad of local fronts.

The following files are available for download: