Sims Recycling Solutions Listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's "Market Guide for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)"

WEST CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS), a leading global ITAD service provider, today announced their inclusion in the latest "Market Guide for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)"i report. Published by Gartner, a prominent IT research and advisory company, the guide is designed to help IT leaders identify the right ITAD processes and vendors for their specific requirements.

Replacing Gartner's Magic Quadrant for IT Asset Disposition, Worldwide, in which Sims Recycling Solutions was positioned in the "leaders" quadrant in the last two reports*, the new Market Guide for ITAD provides an assessment of the ITAD market and reviews a range of ITAD vendors. The Market Guide makes recommendations including this statement, "before evaluating the market and its vendors, ITAM and ITAD executives should perform their own detailed due diligence by evaluating and identifying their ITAD priorities and business and geographical requirements."

As stated in the report, Gartner also recommends, "ITAM and ITAD executives should consider these two main approaches when contracting for global ITAD services, and determine which option is more appropriate for their company's culture and organization." These two approaches include a:

- Sole-source supplier for all geographies, and

- Best-of-breed supplier by major geography (North America, South America, EMEA, Asia/Pacific).

"We're very proud of our international capabilities and abilities to deliver consistent environmental reporting, processes and standards to our clients," stated Sean Magann, vice president of SRS. "It's great to have an independent source identify and highlight these strengths."

Magann continued, "Technology development and innovation remains a key priority for SRS as the ITAD market develops into the Internet of Things Asset Disposition (IoTAD) market as predicted in this Gartner publication."

Sims Recycling Solutions (www.SimsRecycling.com) is the global leader in electronics reuse and recycling. We have over 20 years' experience in comprehensive IT asset disposition and mobile device refurbishment services either directly or through acquired businesses. Sims provides disposition services for all types of retired electronic equipment to local, national and global customers in every business sector including data centers, healthcare, financial service and technical organizations.

As a part of Sims Metal Management Limited, the world's leading publicly listed metal and electronics recycler, Sims Recycling Solutions has the global reach, expertise, and infrastructure necessary to ensure to our customers that all electronic devices are processed in a secure and environmentally responsible manner.

Sims international footprint of operations across 21 countries enables us to offer a global scope of services on a myriad of local fronts.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

i Gartner "Market Guide for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)" by Rob Schafer and Christopher Dixon, November 22, 2016.

