Sinequa Listed in Gartner Hype Cycle for the Digital Workplace, 2017

Company also Presented and Exhibited at Gartner Digital Workplace Summit 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) - Sinequa, a leader in cognitive search and analytics, today announced it has been included in Gartner's "Hype Cycle for the Digital Workplace, 2017"¹ as a Sample Vendor for Insight Engines.

According to the Gartner report: "Search technology is essential to the digital workplace. Its failure or removal impairs business activities and their outcomes. Although the functional purpose of search technology is well known and understood, its business purpose -- its contribution to value creation -- is poorly articulated. Delivering insight, rather than search, is more directly relevant to the business, and is more amenable to alignment with business outcomes."

"Sinequa has always focused on providing actionable and contextual insights extracted from data, and we are glad to be included in the 'Insight Engines' section of the Gartner digital workplace research," said Laurent Fanichet, vice president, Marketing at Sinequa. "Our Cognitive Search & Analytics platform enables data-driven organizations to become information-driven through a powerful combination of data collection, indexing, search, natural language processing (NLP), and machine learning within a unified platform."

Addionally, Sinequa presented and exhibited at this week's Gartner Digital Workplace Summit 2017, an event focused on helping IT leaders and business stakeholders create compelling digital workplace transformations.

This was Sinequa's third consecutive year presenting at the event. The session, "The Case for the Information-Driven Digital Workplace," was presented by Sinequa CMO Hans-Josef Jeanrond on September 19.

1 Gartner, Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace, 2017, Published: 26 July 2017 ID: G00313804, Analyst(s): Matthew W. Cain, Michael Woodbridge

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Gartner Digital Workplace Summit 2017

In an era when every business is becoming a digital business, organizations must reassess how their greatest asset -- their employees -- work and collaborate. From transforming engagement to inspiring innovation and extending it across the enterprise, a unique opportunity exists for organizations to satisfy a digitally savvy workforce and, in the process, accelerate productivity and agility.

At this year's event we'll hear the latest tactics and best practices to help IT leaders and business stakeholders create compelling digital workplace transformations. Gain new insights and actionable strategies, unbiased guidance from a trusted advisor, best practices from an unrivaled peer group and innovations from leading solution providers.

About Sinequa

Sinequa provides a Cognitive Search & Analytics platform for Fortune Global 2000 companies and government agencies. Using advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning algorithms, the solution offers insights extracted from structured and unstructured data. Millions of users in the world's largest and most information-intensive organizations, including Airbus, AstraZeneca, Atos, Biogen, UCB, Credit Agricole, Mercer, and Siemens, rely on Sinequa to put business-critical information at the fingertips of their employees. Sinequa develops its expertise and its business around the world with a broad network of technology and business partners. Sinequa is a founding sponsor of the Cognitive Computing Consortium. For more information, www.sinequa.com.