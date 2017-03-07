Sinequa Offers Box Customers Cognitive Search Capabilities Out of the Box

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Sinequa, a leader in cognitive search and analytics, today announced a partnership with Box ( NYSE : BOX), a leading enterprise content platform. Under the terms of the agreement, Sinequa developed a dedicated smart data connector for Box content allowing users to search and extract valuable insights from documents hosted in Box along with other enterprise applications, big data and cloud environments within their organization.

In today's digital age, leading organizations are looking for better ways to get more out of their data. They are choosing platforms that make every employee more connected, productive, and mobile -- without compromising security. As companies adopt Box, providing intuitive information access and advanced search capabilities become increasingly important to end users. Using advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning algorithms, Sinequa's Cognitive Search & Analytics platform enables users to search, analyze and gain valuable insights extracted from Box content repositories as well as other large and diverse silos of structured and unstructured data within their Enterprise.

"We're excited to have Sinequa as part of our partner ecosystem to provide organizations with robust analytics and insights into their Box data, enabling secure, intelligent collaboration on all of their most important content," said Jamie Perlman, VP of Business Development at Box.

"As Box and Sinequa have large customers in common like AstraZeneca, it made sense for us to develop a dedicated connector to Box, one of the leading enterprise content management platforms," said Xavier Pornain, Senior VP North America at Sinequa. "Sinequa's core capabilities have always been to extract insight from human generated data. Now that this content is moving rapidly to the cloud on platform like Box, Sinequa has extended its capacity to connect and ingest data from Box in real time."

By combining human-driven interactions with machine-assisted analysis, Sinequa's Cognitive Search & Analytics platform serves as a comprehensive auxiliary brain to enterprise workers by delivering right-time, relevant and contextual insights so they can make better decisions, drive innovation and achieve greater operational efficiencies.

About Box

Box ( NYSE : BOX) is the cloud content management company that empowers enterprises to revolutionize how they work by securely connecting their people, information and applications. Founded in 2005, Box powers more than 71,000 businesses globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, P&G, and The GAP. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com/.

About Sinequa

Recognized as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Search and other analysts' reports, Sinequa provides a cognitive search and analytics platform for Fortune 2000 companies and government agencies. Using advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning algorithms, the solution offers insights extracted from structured and unstructured data. Millions of users in the world's largest and most information-intensive organizations, including Airbus, AstraZeneca, Atos, Biogen, UCB, Credit Agricole, Mercer, and Siemens, rely on Sinequa to put business-critical information at the fingertips of their employees. Sinequa develops its expertise and its business around the world with a broad network of technology and business partners. Sinequa is a founding sponsor of the Cognitive Computing Consortium. For more information, visit www.sinequa.com.