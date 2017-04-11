Sinequa Partners with Thomson Reuters to Bring Cognitive Search and Analytics to New Level for Financial Services

Joint solution enables customers to analyze data with greater accuracy and efficiency

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Sinequa, a leader in cognitive search and analytics, today announced a partnership with Thomson Reuters ( NYSE : TRI) (TSX: TRI) to integrate Thomson Reuters' Intelligent Tagging (TRIT) with Sinequa's Cognitive Search & Analytics platform. Using natural language processing and machine learning, the joint solution provides financial services and other data driven verticals with better insights and contextual information from data across the enterprise.

Sinequa has integrated TRIT into its Cognitive Search & Analytics platform, creating a more powerful search solution that enables global organizations to recognize specific financial terms and abbreviations (e.g. ticker symbols) as well as other entities and relationships in vast amounts of structured and unstructured data. By empowering users to find more rapidly the relevant information they need, the TRIT/Sinequa solution delivers greater productivity and improved performance.

"We are excited to partner with Thomson Reuters, a clear leader in the financial industry. Sinequa's Cognitive Search & Analytics platform indexes structured and unstructured data sources, and uses natural language processing, machine learning and statistical analysis to create an enriched 'Logical Data Warehouse' (LDW) that leverages the content intelligently tagged by TRIT. The joint solution delivers users relevant insights required for rapid action," said Xavier Pornain, executive vice president, North America, Sinequa.

TRIT is a powerful metadata solution designed to provide a faster and easier way of tagging specific data points such as individuals, places, financial terms and stock exchange expressions, events and other content. TRIT leverages a whole range of technologies to add structure to data, allowing it to be analyzed and more intelligently indexed for searches.

Sinequa develops cognitive technology that empowers people in large organizations to gain insight from enterprise data within their digital workplace. By combining human-driven interactions with machine-assisted analysis, the company's insight engine serves as a comprehensive auxiliary brain to enterprise workers by delivering right-time, relevant and contextual insights so they can make better decisions, drive innovation and achieve greater operational efficiencies.

About Sinequa

Recognized as a leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines and other analysts' reports, Sinequa provides a cognitive search and analytics platform for Fortune Global 2000 companies and government agencies. Using advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning algorithms, the solution offers insights extracted from structured and unstructured data. Millions of users in the world's largest and most information-intensive organizations, including Airbus, AstraZeneca, Atos, Biogen, UCB, Credit Agricole, Mercer, and Siemens, rely on Sinequa to put business-critical information at the fingertips of their employees. Sinequa develops its expertise and its business around the world with a broad network of technology and business partners. Sinequa is a founding sponsor of the Cognitive Computing Consortium. For more information, visit www.sinequa.com.