Sinequa Recognized as KMWorld Trend-Setting Product

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - September 28, 2017) - Sinequa, a leader in cognitive search and analytics, today announced that its software platform -- through recent integrations of best-of-breed solutions -- has received the 2017 KMWorld Trend-Setting Product award.

As organizations seek solutions to help them ingest, search and analyze vast amounts of structured and unstructured enterprise data, leading large public and private companies have chosen the award-winning Sinequa platform. By combining AI-powered search, natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning capabilities, the solution provides highly relevant and contextual information to their employees to make informed decisions, accelerate innovation and increase efficiency to enhance their competitiveness and better serve their customers. Recent integrations to its platform bolster image recognition and speech-to-text capabilities to enable text translation in a large number of languages, analyze and tag images and transcribe video conversations.

"Our Cognitive Search & Analytics platform enables data-driven organizations to become information driven through a powerful combination of data collection, indexing, search, NLP and machine learning within a unified platform," said Laurent Fanichet, vice president of marketing, Sinequa. "Being named a KMWorld Trend-Setting Product is evidence of this innovation, and we're proud to be recognized with such a respected industry award."

The KMWorld Trend-Setting Products are awarded to software products that break new territory in helping organizations achieve their knowledge management goals. KMWorld's collaborative judging panel evaluates characteristics such as usefulness, scalability and level of innovation to make its selections. The panel looks for products that are designed, developed and perfectly timed to fill a niche in the marketplace before users are even aware that such functionality and flexibility have been missing.

"Our 2017 KMWorld Trend-Setting Products result from innovation and imagination, as well as from evolution," says Sandra Haimila, editor of KMWorld. "The products reflect the ingenuity of the developers and the diversity of invention. More than anything else, the 2017 Trend-Setting Products have captured our attention because of their ability to meet business needs by transforming information into insight."

About KMWorld

KMWorld (www.kmworld.com) is the leading information provider serving the Knowledge Management systems market and covers the latest in Content, Document and Knowledge Management, informing more than 21,000 subscribers about the components and processes -- and subsequent success stories -- that together offer solutions for improving business performance. KMWorld is a publishing unit of Information Today, Inc. (www.infotoday.com)

About Sinequa

Sinequa provides a cognitive search and analytics platform for Fortune Global 2000 companies and government agencies. Using advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning algorithms, the solution offers insights extracted from structured and unstructured data. Millions of users in the world's largest and most information-intensive organizations, including Airbus, AstraZeneca, Atos, Biogen, UCB, Credit Agricole, Mercer, and Siemens, rely on Sinequa to put business-critical information at the fingertips of their employees. Sinequa develops its expertise and its business around the world with a broad network of technology and business partners. Sinequa is a founding sponsor of the Cognitive Computing Consortium. For more information, visit www.sinequa.com.