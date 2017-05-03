Sinequa Selected by Alstom to Deliver Instant Insight from Data Across the Organization

Sinequa's Cognitive Search & Analytics Platform Contributes to Alstom's Digital Transformation

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - Sinequa, a leader in cognitive search and analytics, today announced that Alstom has selected Sinequa's Cognitive & Analytics platform to empower Alstom employees to search data and access information from the AMS -- Alstom Management System -- which is the backbone of the company's policies and documents. This global repository includes both engineering and standard documentation.

The new solution will offer to Alstom's 31,000 employees a single point of access associated with a tailored user interface depending on the group they belong to and therefore provide everyone with the most relevant way to interact with AMS. As a result, Alstom users will gain contextual insight from data across the entire organization, achieve better collaboration and ensure efficient operations. This will ultimately translate into better responses to customers' needs and quicker creation of value through innovation.

"After a thorough review and extensive proof of concept of the leading solutions on the market, we are happy to select Sinequa's Cognitive Search & Analytics platform for our next generation of AMS," said Tristan le Masne, vice president Internal Audit & Internal Control at Alstom. "Sinequa's platform had not only the best innovation proposition among the solutions we looked at, but also addressed all our key requirements in terms of user experience, scalability, security and broad connectivity. Once the AMS is rapidly implemented under the platform, we fully seek to leverage the platform and index numerous other documentation sources within our Group."

"Working with Alstom, one of the world's leaders in integrated railway systems, is an important milestone for Sinequa in the manufacturing sector," said Stéphane Kirchacker, vice president Sales EMEA. "It confirms the importance and the urgency for large data-driven organizations to gain better information and insight from large and diverse data sets across multiple silos."

Sinequa develops cognitive technology that empowers people in large organizations to gain insight from enterprise data within their digital workplace. By combining human-driven interactions with machine-assisted analysis, the company's insight engine serves as a comprehensive auxiliary brain to users by delivering right-time, relevant and contextual insights so that they can make better decisions, drive innovation and achieve greater operational efficiencies.

About Sinequa

Recognized as a leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines and The Forrester Wave™: Big Data Search and Knowledge Discovery Solutions, Sinequa provides a Cognitive Search & Analytics platform for Fortune Global 2000 companies and government agencies. Using advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning algorithms, the solution offers insights extracted from structured and unstructured data. Millions of users in the world's largest and most information-intensive organizations, including Airbus, AstraZeneca, Atos, Biogen, UCB, Credit Agricole, Mercer, and Siemens, rely on Sinequa to put business-critical information at the fingertips of their employees. Sinequa develops its expertise and its business around the world with a broad network of technology and business partners. Sinequa is a founding sponsor of the Cognitive Computing Consortium. For more information, http://www.sinequa.com.