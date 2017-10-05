Sinequa to Present at BoxWorks 2017 on Cognitive Search & Analytics for Box Users

Search, Analyze and Gain Valuable Insights Extracted from Box Content Repositories

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 05, 2017) - Sinequa, a leader in cognitive search and analytics, today announced that it will be a featured speaker at BoxWorks 2017, taking place in San Francisco from October 10-12 as part of the partnership with Box inked earlier this year.

Scott Parker, sr. product marketing manager at Sinequa, will present the session, "Cognitive Search & Analytics for Box Users: What It Is And Why You Should Care," on Wednesday, October 11, at 4:40pm PDT at Dylan's Attic in the Moscone Center. The session will discuss the state of modern search and analytics technologies, what problems they are solving for different types of organizations and where they're headed from here. Sinequa will also be exhibiting in Kiosk #22 at the event.

As companies adopt Box, intuitive information access and advanced search capabilities become increasingly important to end users. Sinequa developed a dedicated tight integration for Box content repositories allowing users to search and extract valuable insights from documents hosted in Box along with other enterprise applications, big data and cloud environments.

"The Sinequa/Box partnership is indicative of a broader industry trend toward breaking down organizational and data silos," said Paige Bartley, senior analyst in Ovum's Information Management team. "This integration is a natural extension of existing strengths, with Sinequa able to leverage the large volume of knowledge-based content in Box while respecting all access rights and security settings on data as content is searched and analyzed in Sinequa. With Sinequa, Box is now not only a content repository and management platform, but a living ecosystem that feeds directly into the readily accessible and searchable knowledge center of the entire organization."

"As a Box partner, Sinequa is pleased to showcase its AI-powered Search & Analytics platform at BoxWorks 2017 and demonstrate the strength of our collaboration with Box," said Laurent Fanichet, VP Marketing, Sinequa. "Sinequa's core capabilities have always been to extract insight from human generated data. Now that this content is moving rapidly to the cloud on platforms like Box, Sinequa has extended its capacity to connect and ingest data from Box in real time."

For more information about the partnership, please read the Ovum complimentary research note "Sinequa partnership with Box amplifies cross-platform enterprise search and analytics" here: https://www.sinequa.com/cognitive-search-analytics-capabilities-out-of-the-box-for-box-customers/

About BoxWorks

In the digital age, every part of business and work is changing -- how you collaborate, manage information, build apps and even power your business processes is all completely different today. BoxWorks is where you find out how to lead through that change. This year's event brings together visionaries, champions and technologists to drive completely new ways for businesses of all sizes to work better together. Our sessions include specialized tracks for practitioners, developers and executives. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to take your next great leap.

About Sinequa

Sinequa provides a cognitive search and analytics platform for Fortune Global 2000 companies and government agencies. Using advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning algorithms, the solution offers insights extracted from structured and unstructured data. Millions of users in the world's largest and most information-intensive organizations, including Airbus, AstraZeneca, Atos, Biogen, UCB, Credit Agricole, Mercer, and Siemens, rely on Sinequa to put business-critical information at the fingertips of their employees. Sinequa develops its expertise and its business around the world with a broad network of technology and business partners. Sinequa is a founding sponsor of the Cognitive Computing Consortium. For more information, visit www.sinequa.com.