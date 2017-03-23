Singapore's apex body for communication sector elects new EXCO

New executive Council for the Institute of Public Relations of Singapore (IPRS) brings practitioners, academics and agency heads to steer Singapore's communication sector into the future

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Mar 23, 2017) - Singapore's apex body for the Public Relations (PR) and Communication sector, the Institute of Public Relations of Singapore (IPRS), has elected a new Council that will steer the Institute for the next two years (April 2017 to March 2019).

The election of the IPRS Council 2017/2019 took place at the new City Campus of Singapore's leading private education institution, PSB Academy on 22 March 2017. The new Council of ten PR professionals, led by incumbent IPRS President, Mr. Robert Conceicao, includes seven IPRS Accredited Members.

Amongst several initiatives that the new Council will explore, is the mapping out of the future of Singapore's Communication sector and the deepening of skillsets of practitioners, as the apex body prepares for its Golden Jubilee in 2020. This comes at a time when some of Singapore's fastest growing industry sectors such as professional services, media and content, and digital and marketing services are projected to become important sectors in the country's Future Economy.

"IPRS has strived to remain relevant as a professional body throughout the past four decades. With communication being a buzzword today, IPRS is in an excellent position to serve society more effectively. The Institute recognises the challenges that PR professionals and communicators are facing with the rise of digital technology, social media and the evolving needs and expectations of society. The Institute hopes to usher its 50th Anniversary in 2020 with a flourish," said Mr. Robert Conceicao.

The new Council members include agency heads, corporate and marketing communication leaders from organizations and academics including Dr. Gregor Halff, Professor of Corporate Communication Practice, Singapore Management University, who is also the current Chair of the global body for PR and Communications - Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management.

As of March 2017, the apex body reported a base of about 400 members, of whom about 50 members were Accredited Members. To prepare aspiring communication practitioners for the workforce, IPRS embarked on a major recent initiative last year to partner with seven tertiary institutions (viz. three universities - National University of Singapore, University of Newcastle and Murdoch University; two polytechnics -- Temasek and Republic; and two private education institutions -- PSB Academy and TMC Academy) to form Student Chapters which have a combined student membership of about 200.

About IPRS

The Institute is a professional body representing Public Relations (PR) and Communication practitioners in Singapore. Its primary objective is to recognize and promote professionalism among its Members and the PR industry. This is achieved through the IPRS accreditation process; the industry's premier awards -- PRISM; and the development and delivery of certification courses, workshops and talks.

