Singer Warren Dean Flandez aims to empower and inspire with new single and movement "Born for Greatness"

JUNO nominated, GMA (Gospel Music Association) and Western Canadian Music Award winner Warren Dean Flandez is proud to release the single "Born For Greatness" internationally off his forthcoming album Speak. The single, which boasts soulful, smooth vocals and a bold, powerful message also aims to empower and inspire change in the lives of listeners through the #BornForGreatness movement.

"When I was writing Born for Greatness, I thought about my personal and professional struggles and what I was seeing in the media or in different communities around me," notes Flandez, "I thought about my desire to overcome tough times or moments of insecurity and be the best version of myself as an artist, but I was also thinking of so many people who are going through their own struggles like being bullied, or mental health issues, addiction or illness, and I think that is when I realized the impact this song and movement could have."

The "Born For Greatness" movement aims to empower and inspire a supportive online community. The single, which is a message to anyone who has ever felt bullied, been marginalized or struggled with mental health issues or addiction, reminds listeners that they are in charge of their destiny no matter what obstacles they have had to overcome or hardships they have encountered. Fans have been participating in the movement on social media by posting videos to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram describing obstacles in their lives they have overcome to realize their potential and express how they are #BornForGreatness.

The single, which features KJ Apa on guitar, known for playing the lead role of Archie on the hit CW series Riverdale, is available for digital download with 100 per cent of the proceeds from the first week of digital sales being donated to the non-profit organization, Music Heals.

The album Speak is currently available exclusively in Canada, with international release to follow in the New Year.

Follow Warren on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook under @WDFlandez

