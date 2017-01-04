The SINGER® Confidence™ 7640 sewing machine is fully computerized; also provides step-by-step owner's online class videos; and free, printable projects

HAMILTON, BERMUDA--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2017) - SINGER®, the leading sewing machine brand for more than 165 years, has launched the SINGER® Confidence™ 7640 sewing machine -- a new computerized sewing machine for sewers who demand innovative features at a reasonable price. Constructed with a heavy-duty metal frame, the new machine includes 200 built-in stitch options, eight buttonhole styles, and an extension table featuring 165 mm of work space for larger projects -- all for less than $200.

With online owner's class videos and a selection of free printable project ideas, sewers can learn the ins-and-outs of the new machine and start creating instantly, just in time for the winter months when indoor crafting is at its peak of popularity. The SINGER® Confidence™ 7640 sewing machine currently features free quick and easy projects to whip up, such as coffee cozies, wristlets, festive bunting and quilted eyeglass cases. By February 2017, a total of ten projects will be available for download, including ideas for Valentine's Day treat bags and ruffled pillows.

"Our new SINGER® Confidence™ 7640 sewing machine is built-to-last, and offers sewers the opportunity to take advantage of computerized innovations that allow them to easily create and personalize one-of-kind projects," said Ann Bragg, Vice President of North American Mass Sales for the SINGER® brand. "The very heart of the SINGER® machine legacy is using today's technology to make the sewing experience easy for everyone, regardless of skill level or budget. That's what this accessible machine is all about."

The SINGER® Confidence™ 7640 sewing machine is stocked with features that provide endless creative opportunities, including:

Learn how to operate your machine with free online classes - exclusively for the SINGER Confidence™ 7640 sewing machine. 200 Built-In Stitch Options: Personalize your project with 200 built-in stitches, including Alpha-Numeric patterns. Plus, with the Easy Touch Stitch Selection, use a push button to automate the ideal width and length for each selected stitch.

™ See your sewing area more clearly with a built-in LED light. Free Accessories: Expand your creativity with 10 different feet options, a 165 mm extension table, bobbins and more.

The SINGER® Confidence™ 7640 sewing machine is available at singerstore.com and select Walmart retailers for a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of only $199.97. For more information, please visit www.singerco.com.

About SINGER®:

Since 1851, SINGER® has been one of the leading brands of consumer and artisan sewing machines, and one of the world's most trusted and recognizable trademarks. The brand has a long history of sewing innovation, having produced, among other breakthroughs, the world's first portable machine, the first zig-zag machine and the first computer-controlled machine. By making simple, easy to use machines, SINGER® has provided the gateway to sewing for people around the world. From home décor and clothing construction to embroidery and quilting, SINGER® is dedicated to helping people express themselves through sewing. Visit www.singerco.com for more information.