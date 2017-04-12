Singing Machine and Stingray Celebrate 1,000,000th Karaoke Video Download

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL and MONTREAL, QB--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - The Singing Machine Company, Inc. ( OTCQX : SMDM) and Stingray Digital Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A) (TSX: RAY.B), are celebrating a major milestone today: the download of the 1,000,000th karaoke video from the Karaoke Store.

The Karaoke Store, launched in December 2015, offers customers the world's largest fully licensed catalog of karaoke videos with more than 13,000 videos to choose from, in multiple genres and languages. Customers can choose to download videos in either MP4 or MP3+G video file format, depending on the requirements of their karaoke machine.

The success and reach of the Karaoke Store is a result of the expertise of both Stingray and The Singing Machine. The Singing Machine is the North American leader in consumer karaoke products with the most recognized brand in home karaoke hardware and worldwide distribution.

Stingray, a leader in business-to-business multi-platform music, owns the largest library of licensed karaoke content and has experience in music product development and distribution. Stingray's continued efforts to license and produce new karaoke songs in the style of today's top-charting artists provides consumers with the most popular licensed content available today.

Quotes

"We're pleased to provide karaoke fans a store where they can find the best karaoke videos on the market," said Mathieu Péloquin, Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications of Stingray."We're thrilled to reach the 1,000,000 video mark and look forward to future milestones as the Karaoke Store continues to offer an unparalleled selection of high-quality karaoke videos."

Gary Atkinson, CEO of the Singing Machine Company, remarked, "We're thrilled at the early rate of adoption that our customers are having with our digital download machines and the Karaoke Store. As our fleet of digital download machines continues to grow, we anticipate continued growth and traffic to the Karaoke Store. Consumers are looking for great karaoke to play on their Singing Machines and we're excited to reach the 1,000,000 download benchmark."

Product details:

The Stingray Karaoke Store features more than 13,000 songs in the style of today's top artists and yesterday's legends, with more songs added weekly.

The Karaoke Store is a offered as a desktop application that can be installed on Microsoft Windows or Apple Macintosh computers that allows songs to be easily transferred from the Store to Singing Machine's new digital download line of karaoke products.

Singing Machine's new digital download line of karaoke products feature the ability to play High-Definition karaoke videos, and offer customers the ability to search, sort, and create custom playlists.

The Karaoke Store App is fully compatible with Singing Machine Classic machines that feature MP3+G file format support.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A) (TSX: RAY.B) is a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider operating on a global scale, reaching an estimated 400 million pay TV subscribers (or households) in 156 countries. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray's products include the following leading digital music and video services: Stingray Music, Stingray Concerts, Stingray iConcerts, Stingray Brava, Stingray DJAZZ, Stingray Music Videos, Stingray Lite TV, Stingray Ambiance, Stingray Karaoke, Festival 4K, and Classica. Stingray also offers various business solutions, including music and digital display-based solutions, through its Stingray Business division. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 350 employees worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Israel, Australia, South Korea, and Singapore. Stingray was recognized in 2013 and 2014 as a finalist in the Top 50 of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50TM list, and figures amongst PROFIT magazine's fastest-growing Canadian companies. In 2016, Stingray was awarded best IR for an IPO at the IR Magazine Awards - Canada. For more information, please visit www.stingray.com

About The Singing Machine

Based in the U.S., Singing Machine® is the North American leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products worldwide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 13,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America and internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.

