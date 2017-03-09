Singing Machine Announces Distribution Partnership with Alliance Entertainment

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - The Singing Machine Company, Inc. ("Singing Machine" or the "Company") ( OTCQX : SMDM) -- the North American leader in consumer karaoke products -- today announced it has signed a new distribution partnership agreement with Alliance Entertainment to distribute Singing Machine and Singing Machine Kids lines of products throughout Alliance's distribution network of independent retailers, mass market retailers, and specialty toy stores both domestically and internationally.

Alliance Entertainment is the largest wholesale distributor of physical home entertainment audio and video software in the United States and represents almost 50% of all total physical sales of vinyl records in the industry. They are also one of the largest distributors of toys, and consumer electronics to a wide network of over 2,000 international and North American independent retailers and chain stores.

Bernardo Melo, VP of Sales & Marketing, commented, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Alliance Entertainment to help us expand our reach into the toy and electronics industry. Their sales network and unique channels open up a lot of new doors that we don't currently reach and helps us better serve the independent specialty retailer that we don't currently serve."

Tony Moyers, VP of Consumer Products at Alliance Entertainment, added, "We are very excited to partner with Singing Machine, the nation's premier consumer Karaoke brand. Singing Machine is a natural fit for Alliance Entertainment's customer base and we look forward to expanding their presence there. Just as exciting is the opportunity Singing Machine offers us in extending our reach to new customers looking to carry their esteemed line of products."

