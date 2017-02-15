Singing Machine Brings the Karaoke Party to Toy Fair; Launches New Kids Product Line at Toy Fair New York

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - The Singing Machine Company, Inc. ("Singing Machine" or the "Company") ( OTCQX : SMDM) -- is proud to announce the launch of their new product line for kids at the New York Toy Fair February 18th-21st, 2017. Singing Machine will be presenting at the Main Hall, First Floor, Booth #6485. The new line includes eleven stylish, sing-a-long products for children from preschool through elementary school age.

"We're incredibly proud of our new kids line," explains CEO Gary Atkinson. "Not only have we designed a range of products that will enhance our mission of spreading joy through music, we have also created products that will help kids with a variety of early learning and developmental skills."

Research has shown that singing positively affects key areas of development including Language Development, Confidence & Self Esteem, Brain & Body Development, and Overall Wellness. Atkinson goes on to say, "We wanted our kids line to be family-oriented, gender neutral, and represent a design independent of trendy licensing and pop culture fads. Kids can grow with these products and truly enjoy them for years at a time."

Highlights of the new Singing Machine Kids line include:

Mic Guy Bluetooth Sing-Along: For the littlest singing lovers, this battery-operated Bluetooth speaker system features the iconic Singing Machine Mic Guy character as a wired microphone and 3 popular children's sing along songs. Listen to more songs from your phone or tablet and record up to 3 minutes of your vocal performance. An extendable handle allows for easily portability.

Availability: Summer 2017

Candy House Sing-Along: This fun and festive speaker system comes with three popular children's songs, a multi-colored lit roof top, and up to 3 minutes of voice recording and playback function. Works with all downloadable Karaoke Apps.

Availability: Summer 2017

Blackboard Calculator: The Singing Machine has added a fun twist to learning calculators. Make math fun and interactive with the Wise Old Owl to help kids learn simple addition, subtraction, multiplication and division. Comes with three languages: English, French or Spanish.

Availability: Fall 2017

Bluetooth Recording Studio: A portable Bluetooth studio that comes with 6 preloaded sound effects and up to 5 minutes of recording and playback function. A tablet or smartphone cradle allows kids to follow along with the lyrics and sing along.

Availability: Fall 2017

Singing Machine Kids Sing-Along App: Singing Machine is delighted to announce that, through its continued partnership with Stingray, a karaoke mobile app designed for children will be available this Fall. The app is a perfect complement to our new Singing Machine Kids toys line. Children will have hours of fun singing along to their favorite children's tunes! With vocals synchronised to music and on-screen lyrics, this colorful app makes singing karaoke child's play! This entertaining and engaging kid's karaoke app will be available for both iOS and Android devices.

Members of the media are invited to visit the Singing Machine at Booth #6485 in the Main Hall on the First Floor or contact Sara Shake at sara@madstudios.net or Melissa Sweredoski at melissas@madstudios.net to arrange an interview with CEO, Gary Atkinson or Vice President Of Global Sales and Marketing, Bernardo Melo. Sample products are available upon request.

