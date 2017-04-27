SingleHop Bolsters Compliance Portfolio with New Managed Security Solution for Midsize Organizations

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - SingleHop, a global provider of on-demand private cloud and managed hosting, today announced significant enhancements to its security and compliance portfolio with the introduction of Shield Plus Compliance. The fully managed, custom-built security service for hosted environments at SingleHop or AWS protects midsize organizations storing and exchanging sensitive data, including information covered by HIPAA (for patient health information), PCI DSS (for payment cardholder data) and other common industry rules and regulations.

High-profile data breaches are placing a spotlight on information technology's critical role in managing regulatory compliance. In 2016, HIPAA settlements for data security and patient privacy violations reached a record $22.9 million.1 Evolving PCI DSS standards, meanwhile, mandate stringent and time-consuming activities, such as daily log reviews and 500-question self-assessment questionnaires.

"Regardless of an organization's size, the smallest compliance misstep can result in violations and significant fines, or worse yet, breaches that threaten customer privacy and business viability," said Jordan Jacobs, vice president of products at SingleHop. "Protecting sensitive information can quickly overwhelm resource-strapped IT departments. Shield Plus Compliance arms midsized organizations with an economical, fully staffed remote Security Operations Center, drastically minimizing risk while reducing bottlenecks in the IT project backlog."

Shield Plus Compliance is an extension of SingleHop's existing managed security solutions, Shield and Shield Plus, which offer a comprehensive suite of physical, account, network, server and application-level services. Shield Plus Compliance includes those essential services and offers a custom mix of additional automation-driven technologies and solutions offered by SingleHop and its security partners, including:

Vulnerability scanning

Log collection and analysis

Real-time monitoring

Host-based IDS

Data-at-Rest encryption

Monitoring, analysis and event management features of Shield are also available to customers of SingleHop's Service First Support for AWS. For a full list of features included in Shield Managed Security plans, see here.

"The cost of implementing a suite of security tools like Shield in-house, including network solutions like DDoS mitigation, are mostly out of reach for all but the largest of enterprises," said Jacobs. "For midsize organizations, most enterprise solutions simply don't scale down in terms of cost or capabilities. We've seen midsized healthcare, retail and financial institutions take advantage of Shield's economies of scale to directly solve some of their toughest IT challenges."

Shield Plus Compliance complements SingleHop's dedicated, compliant-ready hosting solutions for HIPAA and PCI DSS. These custom-designed, managed dedicated server or Dedicated Private Cloud environments are fully isolated and configured for specific workloads and compliance needs. All solutions are backed by SingleHop's industry-leading, nine-point Bill of Rights SLA.

Additional Resources:

1. "OCR HIPAA Enforcement: Summary of 2016 HIPAA Settlements," HIPAA Journal, January 12, 2017.

