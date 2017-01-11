SingleHop Named Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Strategic Partner of the Year

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - SingleHop, a leading provider of on-demand infrastructure and managed cloud services, announced today it has been selected as the 2016 Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) Strategic Partner of the Year by Veeam® Software, the innovative provider of solutions that deliver Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™. The second annual Veeam Impact Partner Awards™ recognize North American Veeam ProPartners who have not only demonstrated success in providing Veeam and Veeam-powered Availability solutions to their customers, but who have also provided first-class support, expert knowledge, continued product education, and a true Veeam strategy incorporated into their business.

SingleHop was recognized for best delivering extraordinary business value by collaborating on joint go-to-market solutions and marketing activities with Veeam, and for its dedication to developing Veeam-based business. One of Veeam's fastest-growing North American provider partners, SingleHop offers cloud backup and disaster recovery solutions to its Cloud Connect and Private Cloud customers.

"Veeam's solutions and tools are key to helping SingleHop fulfill its core mission: Make it easier for IT departments to deploy and manage complex infrastructure," said Jordan Jacobs, vice president of products at SingleHop. "The cloud is enabling millions of businesses to set in place affordable, simple-to-manage business continuity plans for the first time. Fulfilling this demand requires partnerships built on the same customer-centric values we adhere to day-in, day-out. We've found that with Veeam."

Throughout 2016, SingleHop was consistently among the first VCSP Platinum Partners to integrate new Veeam features, as well as proprietary add-on solutions that further improved the customer experience:

In January, became one of the first providers to fully support Veeam Cloud Connect Replication in Veeam Availability Suite v9.

In June, introduced SingleHop SafetyNet™ -- a free private cloud environment for customers unable to access or restore their Veeam cloud backups due to a devastating infrastructure failure.

In November, integrated the self-service backup and restore portalin Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 for SingleHop's virtual private cloud customers.

"We are excited to recognize and honor SingleHop as the VCSP Strategic Partner of the Year," said Matt Kalmenson, Vice President of North American Cloud & Service Provider Sales, at Veeam. "Our partnership has enabled us to provide Availability solutions to our joint customers, empowering them to meet the ongoing demands of 24.7.365 availability. We extend our congratulations to SingleHop and look forward to an even more successful and collaborative 2017."

The winners of the 2016 Veeam Impact Partner Awards were announced at Veeam's 2017 North American sales kickoff in Orlando, Fla. on January 11, 2017.

About SingleHop

SingleHop, a leading global provider of hosted IT infrastructure, cloud computing and managed services, combines enterprise-class technologies from industry-leading vendors and a proprietary automation engine to deliver a customized cloud infrastructure experience for enterprises of all sizes. The company's powerful portal and award-winning automation platform make it simple to design and support the optimal cloud environment. Their service includes full life-cycle, white-glove support, instantly-scalable solutions and comprehensive integrated security. SingleHop serves more than 5,500 customers in more than 124 countries with data centers across the United States and Europe.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/11/11G127100/Images/veeam-poy-social-5a53c28255ddbcea96334a30eabe0774.jpg